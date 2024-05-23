‘Jeopardy! Masters’: James Holzhauer Reacts After Shocking Finale Loss

Jeopardy! Masters finalist James Holzhauer is “bummed” after losing his title. Reigning champ Hozhauer competed against Yogesh Raut and Victoria Groce in the tournament’s Season 2 finale on Wednesday May 22. But ultimately he was no match for Groce who triumphed on the night and took home the $500,000 cash prize. Click here for a recap of what happened in the finale.

After the finale aired on ABC, Holzhauer took to Twitter to congratulate his opponents.

“Huge congrats to Yogesh and especially Victoria for a brilliantly played final match,” the 39-year-old wrote. “The trivia community and fans of The Chase already knew Victoria is the best quizzer in the country—now fans of Jeopardy Masters know it too. ”

Holzhauer finished third, behind Raut who placed second, and was awarded $150,000. Raut took home a cash prize of $250,000.

Holzhauer also went on to express his disappointment in not having won the prize. He intended to donate to the charity Project 150, but his loss was not going to get in his way.

“I’m obviously bummed that I couldn’t win the 100K donation for @project150l this time,” the 39-year-old wrote, “but I’m sending a donation anyway to fund this year’s scholarships and I hope you will join me if you’re able.”

A link to donate to Project 150 – a Nevada-based charity that was started in 2011 – was included at the end of his Tweet. The charity aims to “offer free support and services to homeless, displaced, and disadvantaged high school students in the Southern Nevada area.”

Fans offered their support in the comments sections of his Tweets.

“Way to go James,” one user wrote. “You’ll always be a favorite!”

“All 3 fantastic…still find myself rooting for you every time,” another commented. “But still a joy to watch great competitors.”

Other even commended his unique Jeopardy! strategy.

“Hugely exciting match,” wrote one user. “Congrats to you for not only making it to the finals (again) but, more importantly, changing the way the game is played. #PushingChipsAllin”

Now fans are eagerly looking forward to a rematch between James and Victoria at next year’s Jeopardy! Masters tournament. Will he get revenge?