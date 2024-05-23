Watch Kyle Larson Do ‘The Double’ at Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600

When race fans buckle up for a Memorial Day weekend motorsports marathon, they’ll be keeping an eye on driver Kyle Larson.

On Sunday, May 26, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion becomes the fifth driver to attempt “The Double” by racing in the Indianapolis 500 and then jetting off to Charlotte, North Carolina, to drive in NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600. The last driver to do it was Kurt Busch in 2014, while the only driver to actually complete all 1,100 miles was Tony Stewart in 2001.

The ideal plan is for Larson to start and finish the Indy 500 and leave the track by helicopter, board a plane for the 50-minute flight to Concord, North Carolina, then take another helicopter flight to Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Weather could be a factor, as thunderstorms are predicted for Sunday afternoon in the Indianapolis area. Hendrick Motorsports will monitor the situation and decide Sunday morning whether or not Larson will race. A delay in the Indy 500 could force Larson to quit early, as the Coca-Cola 600 takes priority for NASCAR’s current standings leader.

NASCAR officials say they will be as accommodating as possible for Larson, including delaying the start of the Coca-Cola 600 (within reason, of course).

Here’s a preview of the biggest day in motorsports:

Formula 1: Monaco Grand Prix (ABC, 7:30a/6:30a c)

Max Verstappen, Sergio Pérez, Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz, George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and more of F1’s best compete in the 70th running of the Monaco Grand Prix, winding through the streets lined with luxury hotels and casinos. Verstappen led last year’s race from start to finish to claim his second Monaco GP win.

NTT IndyCar Series: Indianapolis 500 (NBC, 12:30/11:30a c)

IndyCar stars Alex Palou, Will Power, Scott Dixon, Colton Herta, pole-sitter Scott McLaughlin and others take to the famed 2.5-mile oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 108th running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, the Indy 500. Last year’s race was a crash-filled affair that included three red flags and a controversial restart with one lap remaining. Josef Newgarden passed 2022 champion Marcus Ericsson on the backstretch and held on to win by just under 0.1 seconds.

NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600 (Fox, 6/5c)

NASCAR’s longest race, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, closes out racing’s biggest day. In addition to Larson, top contenders include Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, William Byron, Tyler Reddick and 2023 race winner Ryan Blaney. Fans will be curious to see the fallout from the fracas between Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kyle Busch that took place at the All-Star Race. Next year’s Coca-Cola 600 will stream on Prime Video.