Brian Wilson’s Daughters Give Health Update on Beach Boys Legend

Brian Wilson‘s daughters shared an update on their father at the premiere of the new Disney+ Beach Boys documentary on Tuesday night (May 21).

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the event at the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Carnie Wilson and Wendy Wilson opened up about their dad’s health following his diagnosis with a neurocognitive disorder and being placed under a court conservatorship earlier this year.

“He is doing great! He is doing great. Everyday he is in physical therapy. I’m cooking for him, he’s spending a lot of time with his children now, his family,” Carnie said. “I’m so happy he’s here tonight.”

Brian appeared in a wheelchair at the red carpet event and was reunited with his Beach Boys bandmates David Marks, Al Jardine, Blondie Chaplin, Mike Love, and Bruce Johnston. He appeared to be in good spirits as he posed for photographers.

“I think he’s doing really good under the circumstances that he’s going through right now,” Wendy added. “But, you know, he’s a survivor. That’s my dad. He’s very tough, a very strong person. So yeah, I’m glad that he’s coming tonight and I think that he’ll really enjoy it, actually.”

Carnie and Wendy are Brian’s two children from his first marriage to Marilyn Wilson-Rutherford, which ended in 1981. The iconic singer went on to marry Melinda Ledbetter in 1995, and they adopted Daria, Dakota, Delanie, Dash, and Dylan.

Ledbetter died on January 30, 2024, and shortly after, Brian’s family filed for a conservatorship.

“Following the passing of Brian’s beloved wife Melinda, after careful consideration and consultation among Brian, his seven children, Gloria Ramos and Brian’s doctors (and consistent with family processes put in place by Brian and Melinda), we are confirming that longtime Wilson family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers will serve as Brian’s co-conservators of the person,” Wilson’s family said in a statement at the time.

It’s not yet known if Brian’s health struggles will be addressed in the new documentary film. According to the project’s official description, “The Beach Boys is a celebration of the legendary band that revolutionized pop music, and the iconic, harmonious sound they created that personified the California dream, captivating fans for generations and generations to come.”

“The documentary traces the band from humble family beginnings and features never-before-seen footage and all-new interviews,” it adds.

The Beach Boys, Premieres, Friday, May 24, Disney+