Brian Wilson’s Family Files for Conservatorship Over Beach Boys Singer

The Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson lost his wife of almost 30 years last month, and now his family has filed for a conservatorship to take care of the legendary singer-songwriter.

According to the filing, the 81-year-old musician is suffering from a “major neurocognitive disorder (such as dementia)” and requires around-the-clock care. Brian’s late wife, Melinda Wilson, previously took care of his “daily living needs,” according to the court documents.

“Following the passing of Brian’s beloved wife Melinda, after careful consideration and consultation among Brian, his seven children, Gloria Ramos and Brian’s doctors (and consistent with family processes put in place by Brian and Melinda), we are confirming that longtime Wilson family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers will serve as Brian’s co-conservators of the person,” Wilson’s family said in a statement to People.

“This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family,” the statement continued.

The family also noted that Brian can still “enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses.”

Melinda passed away on January 30 at 77 years old. As stated in the filing, Melinda “attended to Mr. Wilson’s daily living needs, as Mr. Wilson is unable to properly provide for his own personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter.”

“My heart is broken,” Brian wrote in a statement on social media last month following his wife’s death. “Our five children and I are just in tears. We are lost. Melinda was more than my wife. She was my savior. She gave me the emotional security I needed to have a career. She encouraged me to make the music that was closest to my heart. She was my anchor. She was everything for us. Please say a prayer for her.”

The filing proposes Sievers and Hard as co-conservators due to their “close relationship with Mr. and Mrs. Wilson for many years, and Mr. Wilson trusts them.” The pair said their intent is to “ensure that all of Mr. Wilson’s daily living needs are [satisfied] and he has the best possible care while remaining in his home.”

Conservatorship has become a hot topic issue in recent years, especially after the drama surrounding Britney Spears. Just last month, former late-night talk show host Jay Leno filed for a conservatorship for his wife, Mavis, who has been diagnosed with dementia.