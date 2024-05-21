‘9-1-1’ Star Ryan Guzman Opens Up About Suicide Attempt

Be on the Front Line For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1 Newsletter:

Ryan Guzman, who plays Edmundo “Eddie” Diaz on the ABC procedural drama 9-1-1, has been opening up about his mental health struggles that led to him to attempt suicide.

In a preview of the upcoming episode of Tommy DiDario’s I’ve Never Said This Before podcast posted by People, Guzman says, “About six and a half, seven years ago… I tried, at one point in time, to take my own life. Luckily, it didn’t work. Luckily, I got a second chance, by the grace of God.”

The actor admitted, “I had been hesitant to actually say any of this for so long because, you know, it’s been years upon years… I’ve really never said this out loud, especially onto a public platform.”

“From that moment forward,” he continued, “I’ve taken each step as an opportunity to erase what got me there and build on what allowed me to live for.”

Guzman revealed that moment and the death of his Step Up franchise co-star Stephen “tWitch” Boss “are probably the two biggest fundamental moments of my entire life and have allowed me to have a deeper sense of mercy and empathy towards every individual.”

The Pretty Little Liars alum previously shared a tribute to Boss, who died by suicide in 2022. He posted a video to his Instagram page, showing himself dancing in tribute to his late friend. In the caption, Guzman said he’d been afraid to dance since Step Up out of fear of being judged.

“It was Twitches [sic] voice in my head that reminded me to get out of my head and dance for the fun of it,” he wrote. “Laugh at yourself. Be goofy. Mess up. But most of all, be vulnerable and feel the music. In your honor Twitch, I danced for the first time in a long time n let go of the fear. God bless you, brother.”

Now, Guzman is hoping that opening up about his mental health, something he also does with his firefighter character on 9-1-1, will help others, especially men, seek help if they’re struggling.

“I would implore that all men renounce this fact of ‘You’re a tough man, you have to hold all this in,’ but lean on your brother,” he said on the podcast.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or dial 988. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.