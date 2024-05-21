The spree killer case is going to be the top priority for all of our favorite detectives in Will Trent‘s Season 2 finale episode, “Do You See the Vision”? And in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek, it’s clear they’ll be taking extraordinary (and unusual) measures to try and solve the case.

In this first look at Tuesday’s episode, Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez), Faith Mitchell (Iantha Richardson), Michael Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin), and Amanda Wagner (Sonja Sohn) put their heads together to review the newest evidence in a room littered with takeout containers. (They’re on some kind of odd cleaning strike until they break the case for … reasons.) Yet another dead body has been discovered, and the circumstances match the rash of other victims that have popped up around town.

“Blake Turner was not a registered sex offender, but apparently, he was your standard nasty a** creep,” Will says to debrief his boss, adding, “Now he’s the first known victim, which screws up everything we thought we knew about the timeline.”

“Vincent Claxton, registered sex offender living in Decatur, same cause of death, same little toy signature in his mouth, then Jason Peters. All these guys wore glasses, by the way,” Faith adds.

Michael, who always has a way with words, summarizes the common threads of the case succinctly enough: “Pedo, asphyxiation, toy,” he says.

Apparently, this new case does have a difference that may be significant; this new body has a couple of broken ribs, Pete Chin (Kurt Yue) informs the team.

This gives Ormewood the genius idea to physically demonstrate (on poor Pete, no less) his new theory that the victims might’ve been killed by some exaggerated version of the Heimlich Maneuver.

Will, for one, isn’t convinced, calling the theory “stupid.” Looks like they will be swimming in to-go boxes for a little while longer.

We’ll find out whether any of these unconventional approaches pay off when Will Trent‘s Season 2 finale airs Tuesday night.

Will Trent, Season 2 finale, Tuesday, May 21, 8/7c, ABC

