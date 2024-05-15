‘Will Trent’: Erika Christensen Teases ‘Polarizing’ Season 2 Finale

Prepare to have some potentially mixed feelings about the upcoming Season 2 finale of Will Trent, titled, “Do You See the Vision?”

At Tuesday’s Disney Upfronts presentation, TV Insider caught up with series star Erika Christensen on the red carpet to find out what might be ahead in the episode, and it sounds like we’re all in for some mixed emotions.

“I honestly think it’s going to be very polarizing. I think some people are actually going to love it and feel vindicated and feel very happy about it. But I think a lot of people are going to be very upset,” Christensen warned.

The official description for the episode, which airs next Tuesday, May 21 at 8/7c on ABC, is: “Will [Ramón Rodríguez], Faith, and Angie [Iantha Richardson] find themselves embroiled in a series of cases where a similar marker links the murders of several sex offenders. Meanwhile, Angie grapples with an unexpected proposition from Amanda [Sonja Sohn].”

The episode follows last Tuesday’s episode, “Residente o Visitante,” which saw Will head to Puerto Rico with his uncle before returning to investigate a spree of killings underway, with convicted child predators as the primary targets. For Angie’s part, after being injured during a pursuit, she had to lay low, so she focused her efforts on Crystal (Chapel Elizabeth Oaks), encouraging her to seek counseling and support for her mental health after killing her abuser, Lenny Broussard (French Stewart).

“I hope we find ourselves in kind of a whole new world. But the writers are so good at embracing everything that we’ve established so far and really staying true to these characters in this world,” Christensen said of the show’s future beyond Season 2’s closer, as the series has been renewed for Season 3 and will return in the fall midseason. “I’m trying to see also how they’re going to move forward from this finale.”

For now, one thing that should remain a positive, at least in theory, is the real-deal romance that has been reawakened between Will and Angie, who have gone far beyond random hookups and commiseration about their shared past and are now true partners in the present.

“I’ll say, if no acts of god intervene, things seem to be going well,” Christensen said of their coupledom. As for why this season was the right time for them to finally put aside all doubt and go for it? “I think that it’s part of growing older and becoming more comfortable with who they are individually. They’ve been working on that, and it’s just nice to see them appreciating each other. Clearly, they know each other better than anybody else, but appreciating each other as who they are now, not who they were when they were kids and when they are trying to figure their lives out. They’ve really figured out so much, and they deserve to have a stable, loving, supportive relationship,” Christensen explained.

Will Trent, Season 2 finale, Tuesday, May 21, 8/7c, ABC

-Additional reporting by Meredith Jacobs

If you or someone you know is the victim of child abuse, contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.