‘Race to Survive’ in New Zealand, ‘Dance’ and ‘MasterChef Junior’ Finales, the Soulful Story of Stax Records, Keith Urban Performs on ‘The Voice’
USA’s Race to Survive stages its second grueling season in New Zealand. Fox declares winners on MasterChef Junior and So You Think You Can Dance, while Mega Mentor Keith Urban performs on the first part of The Voice’s two-night finale. An HBO documentary explores the musical history of Stax Records and its soul masters.
Race to Survive: New Zealand
The terrain is beautiful, but also treacherous, as New Zealand becomes the setting for a second season of the grueling race competition, setting nine adventurous teams loose on a 150-mile course. Among the contestants: ultramarathoners, whitewater river guides, elite airborne firefighters and oil rig workers, all used to extreme conditions. But even they’ll be challenged by the icy summits, ancient dark caves and unsparing natural elements awaiting them.
MasterChef Junior
The two-part finale ends with a flourish as the three finalists whip up top-tier entrees and desserts while racing the clock, with $100,000 in lunch money on the line. Host Gordon Ramsay and daughter Tilly decide a winner with fellow judges Daphne Oz and Aarón Sánchez. Followed by the finale of So You Think You Can Dance, where the final three dancers are also vying for a $100,000 grand prize as they perform a group number choreographed by Luther Brown. For their final performance pieces, the dances get to pick someone from their Top 10. Special guest Natasha Bedingfield performs “Unwritten” as the Top 10 dance alongside All-Stars including former winners Alexis Warr (Season 17) and Bailey Munoz (Season 16), Alex Wong and Jasmine Harper.
STAX: Soulsville, U.S.A.
A two-part music documentary (concluding Tuesday) celebrates the history of the iconic label that produced soul music classics from the late 1950s through the turbulent ’60s into the ’70s. Operating in Memphis during the height of the Civil Rights Movement, Stax invited Black and white musicians to collaborate, defying the segregation of the time, making stars of Otis Redding, Isaac Hayes, Booker T. & the M.G’s, Sam & Dave and the Staple Singers with hits including the theme from Shaft, “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay” and “I’ll Take You There.” The evocative film is enhanced with archival footage of music that stands the test of time.
The Voice
Five singers remain in the live finals, with Josh Sanders and Asher HaVon from Team Reba, Nathan Chester and Instant Save winner Bryan Olesen from Team Legend, and Karen Waldrup from Team Dan + Shay each performing a ballad and up-tempo song, with voting results revealed in Tuesday’s grand finale. Mega Mentor Keith Urban is on hand to perform the TV debut of his new single “Messed Up As Me,” and the U.S. Army Field Band makes a return appearance.
INSIDE MONDAY TV:
- All American (8/7c, The CW): An episode titled “Kids See Ghosts” features a special appearance by Taye Diggs, whose father-figure character of coach Billy Baker died in a tragic accident last season. His widow Laura (Monét Mazur) keeps Billy’s memory alive by passing on a special gift to Olivia (Samantha Logan), Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Spencer (Daniel Ezra) intended to help them through their tough times.
- Jeopardy! Masters (8/7c, ABC): Find out which of the four remaining players make it to Wednesday’s finals.
- Harry Wild (9/8c, BBC America; streaming on Acorn TV): A super fan helps Harry (Jane Seymour) figure out who killed the director of an Irish daytime soap when someone took the word “Cut!” literally and slashed his throat in the middle of a scene.
- The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse: Moscow Tools (11:30/10:30c, Comedy Central): The satirist explores the curious attitudes among certain factions of the GOP and its base regarding Russian president and Ukraine invader Vladimir Putin.
- Vanderpump Villa (streaming on Hulu): After the finale, Queer Eye’s Karamo hosts a reunion special as Lisa Vanderpump brings her chateau’s staff back together to rehash moments of the reality show’s first season.