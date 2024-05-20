‘Race to Survive’ in New Zealand, ‘Dance’ and ‘MasterChef Junior’ Finales, the Soulful Story of Stax Records, Keith Urban Performs on ‘The Voice’

Daniel Allen / USA Network

Race to Survive: New Zealand

Season Premiere 11/10c

The terrain is beautiful, but also treacherous, as New Zealand becomes the setting for a second season of the grueling race competition, setting nine adventurous teams loose on a 150-mile course. Among the contestants: ultramarathoners, whitewater river guides, elite airborne firefighters and oil rig workers, all used to extreme conditions. But even they’ll be challenged by the icy summits, ancient dark caves and unsparing natural elements awaiting them.

Greg Gayne

MasterChef Junior

Season Finale 8/7c

The two-part finale ends with a flourish as the three finalists whip up top-tier entrees and desserts while racing the clock, with $100,000 in lunch money on the line. Host Gordon Ramsay and daughter Tilly decide a winner with fellow judges Daphne Oz and Aarón Sánchez. Followed by the finale of So You Think You Can Dance, where the final three dancers are also vying for a $100,000 grand prize as they perform a group number choreographed by Luther Brown. For their final performance pieces, the dances get to pick someone from their Top 10. Special guest Natasha Bedingfield performs “Unwritten” as the Top 10 dance alongside All-Stars including former winners Alexis Warr (Season 17) and Bailey Munoz (Season 16), Alex Wong and Jasmine Harper.

Howard Bingham

STAX: Soulsville, U.S.A.

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

A two-part music documentary (concluding Tuesday) celebrates the history of the iconic label that produced soul music classics from the late 1950s through the turbulent ’60s into the ’70s. Operating in Memphis during the height of the Civil Rights Movement, Stax invited Black and white musicians to collaborate, defying the segregation of the time, making stars of Otis Redding, Isaac Hayes, Booker T. & the M.G’s, Sam & Dave and the Staple Singers with hits including the theme from Shaft, “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay” and “I’ll Take You There.” The evocative film is enhanced with archival footage of music that stands the test of time.

Trae Patton / NBC

The Voice

8/7c

Five singers remain in the live finals, with Josh Sanders and Asher HaVon from Team Reba, Nathan Chester and Instant Save winner Bryan Olesen from Team Legend, and Karen Waldrup from Team Dan + Shay each performing a ballad and up-tempo song, with voting results revealed in Tuesday’s grand finale. Mega Mentor Keith Urban is on hand to perform the TV debut of his new single “Messed Up As Me,” and the U.S. Army Field Band makes a return appearance.

INSIDE MONDAY TV: