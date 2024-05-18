Valerie Bertinelli is signing off of social media — at least for a little while. The One Day at a Time and Daytime Emmy-winning Valerie’s Home Cooking star announced her decision to take a break from the internet on Friday.

“The last six or so weeks have been…a LOT,” Bertinelli wrote. “And while I am incredibly grateful for all your support for my book and everyone I’ve had the good fortune to meet, this here introvert in extrovert’s clothing is in need of a mental health break.”

Bertinelli’s latest book, Indulge: Delicious and Decadent Dishes to Enjoy and Share, hit shelves on April 2, and she spent time promoting the release in various magazine, newspaper, and television interviews, including memorable appearances on The View and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“I know, I know, this isn’t an airport, I don’t need to announce my departure,” Bertinelli’s post continued. “I just know how some of you worry about me if I don’t post often enough. But, I’m good. Honest. Taking a little social media cleanse/detox and a mental health break is a good thing and I’m grateful I’m at a place in my life where I’m aware enough to know when I’m overwhelmed and mentally/emotionally exhausted. Y’all take care of yourselves. I’ll be back before you know it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valerie Bertinelli (@wolfiesmom)

Bertinelli previously shared her struggles with mental wellness. In October 2023, for example, she shared with followers, writing, “I have been doing a lot of emotional and mental purging in the last year. And the past few weeks, purging my closets and getting rid of things that no longer bring me joy. These were in the back of my closet in my office. I don’t know why I kept them, but now I’m glad I did. It’s nice to see how far I’ve come emotionally. I continue to work on not suppressing or numbing my feelings with food or alcohol and here I am. I am enough. Our bodies do not define who we are as human beings. A number on the scale does not define how much love your heart can hold.”

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, contact the National Alliance on Mental Illness at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.