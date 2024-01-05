‘Finding Your Roots’ Trailer: Valerie Bertinelli Learns Shocking Family Secret (VIDEO)

Valerie Bertinelli and Brendan Fraser are learning new revelations about their ancestors in the next episode of Finding Your Roots Season 10. And in the trailer above, we see that there are some shocking reveals to come for each of the stars.

Finding Your Roots Season 10 Episode 2, “Forever Young,” airs on Tuesday, January 9 at 8/7c on PBS. In it, host Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. takes the stars deep into their family histories, and in one instance, Bertinelli’s perception about one of her family members will be completely changed forever.

“An unknown marriage uncovered in Italy” prompts Bertinelli to cry out, “Whoa, wait! That’s not Angelina!” in the Episode 2 trailer above. In the full trailer for Season 10, she tells Gates that the show’s discoveries while shocking make her feel like she has “a home.”

Finding Your Roots uses the latest DNA technology, along with genealogical detective work, to help new guests learn about their family’s past, often answering decades-old questions, uncovering mysteries, telling stories of unknown ancestors, and sometimes altering a guest’s life for the better. Season 10 includes the One Day at a Time alum, Fraser, Danielle Brooks, and LeVar Burton, who will discover that he is related to Viola Davis this season.

Additional stars include Michael Douglas, Lena Dunham, Tracy Morgan, Ed O’Neill, Bob Odenkirk, Anthony Ramos, Wes Studi, Jesse Williams, Iliza Shlesinger, Ciara, Sammy Hagar, Alanis Morissette, Dionne Warwick, and Sunny Hostin. For the first time ever, and following years of overwhelming requests from viewers, Season 10 will also feature three non-celebrity guests in the finale.

These special guests were chosen as part of a nationwide search in 2022 that resulted in over 9,000 submissions from hopeful fans. Series producers were looking for someone with a family mystery they hoped they could solve. Although the search initially launched to find one lucky viewer, three dynamic guests were ultimately chosen. Gates sat down with each of them, presenting them their book of life, and shared what was discovered. The viewers will appear together in the Finding Your Roots Season 10 finale airing on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

