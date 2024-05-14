Bring on the Monsters! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Percy Jackson and the Olympians Newsletter:

The Percy Jackson and the Olympians stars have an update on filming for Season 2! Walker Scobell and co-stars Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries tell TV Insider that they expect to be back on set by the end of this summer.

TV Insider caught up with the teen stars on the red carpet of Disney’s 2024 upfront presentation on Tuesday, May 14 in New York City. When asked if they can confirm when Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 filming begins, Scobell replies, “Probably end of the summer, probably around there.” Simhadri and Jeffries nod in agreement as Jeffries says, “Yeah.”

“Again, not 100 percent positive, but I hope so,” Scobell adds. “I hope it’s soon.”

“The sooner the better,” Simhadri says, as Scobell and Jeffries both reply, “Exactly.”

This aligns with a recent blog update from author/series co-creator and executive producer Rick Riordan.

“Sadly, I will not be doing an in-person tour for this book in the fall. We anticipate being back at work producing Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians by then, if all goes according to plan,” Riordan wrote in a blog update on May 2. “And also, to be honest, I kind of want a breather from touring! Last year was incredible with three different media tours — for The Sun and the Star, Chalice of the Gods, and of course the TV show. But this year is going to be more about catching up with projects.”

The trio also revealed how they think the show will evolve in the new season.

“I feel like every season there’s gonna be a big jump, especially this one to [Season] 3,” Scobell says. Season 2 is based on the second book in the franchise, Sea of Monsters, which Scobell notes is the last “fun” one before things get dark. Scobell references some of the book character deaths that could happen in possible future seasons (a Season 3 renewal has not been announced).

“[Season] 1 is kind of like the launch of the world, and then 2 is a little lighthearted, and then three is when it gets real,” Scobell explains. “There’s gonna be some deaths, so we got to have some fun before then.”

All three of them are thrilled to welcome the new main character, Tyson, into the mix in Season 2. Having Tyson is “gonna be so cool, man,” Scobell gushes. “I really can’t wait to see who they cast.”

Jeffries is “excited for Tyson because he’s a new cast [member] that’s going to be there for the whole time.”

“It’s not like we’re pulling Dior [Goodjohn] or Charlie [Bushnell] that we’ve already known for the whole time. We’re pulling a whole new family member. I’m really excited for that so we get to show them all the crazy things that we do.”

Percy Jackson and the Olympians was renewed for Season 2 in February, just a couple of days after the Season 1 finale came out on Disney+. Scobell and Simhadri delighted fans when they revealed that they met the original Percy Jackson star, Logan Lerman, at a Disney+ and Hulu joint event in April. Scobell and Simhadri tell TV Insider that Lerman ended up hanging out with them for “45 minutes to an hour” at the event.

“He’s like the coolest dude,” Scobell says. As Simhadri shares, “He was giving us advice about meeting people, it was awesome.”

Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Season 2 TBA, Disney+