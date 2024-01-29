Bring on the Monsters! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Percy Jackson and the Olympians Newsletter:

Walker Scobell is looking forward to Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2. While the series is not yet renewed, the young star has shared his hopes for the potential second season with TV Insider ahead of the Season 1 finale, debuting on Tuesday, January 30 at 9/8c on Disney+.

Author/series co-creator Rick Riordan has said that the dream plan for the Percy Jackson series is to have five seasons, one for each of his five Percy Jackson and the Olympians novels. Season 1 has covered the events of The Lightning Thief (the thief’s identity will be revealed in the Season 1 finale, if you haven’t figured out the mystery already), and Season 2 would cover book two, The Sea of Monsters. Both of these books were already made into movies in 2010 and 2013, but the show has so far been a more loyal adaptation of the book material.

The official Sea of Monsters book description reads: “When Thalia’s tree is mysteriously poisoned, the magical borders of Camp Half-Blood begin to fail. Now Percy and his friends have just days to find the only magic item powerful to save the camp before it is overrun by monsters. The catch: they must sail into the Sea of Monsters to find it. Along the way, Percy must stage a daring rescue operation to save his old friend Grover, and he learns a terrible secret about his own family, which makes him question whether being the son of Poseidon is an honor or a curse.”

Scobell is hopeful that the series will be renewed and that they’ll be able to bring this story to life, but he predicts having a lot more underwater scenes to film for that potential second season. In Season 1, all of his underwater scenes were filmed on his final day on set.

“My last day was all the underwater stuff. In Episode 4, after I fall off the [St. Louis] arch, and then in Episode 6, when I talk to the naiad, that was my last two days, completely underwater,” Scobell tells TV Insider. “Those were really fun, but I’m a little bit nervous for next season because — since I have to keep my eyes open [while filming underwater], on the second day, my eyes really started burning — I’ll probably have to do a week of that.”

Scobell was determined to do all of the stunts that safety regulations would allow, and despite the discomfort after days of filming underwater, he says it was still a blast. He was also surrounded by adults prepared to help him in the water while these scenes were being filmed.

“The whole stunt team was underwater with me, and then they brought in these cool jets in the final day that I could swim around with, so that was really fun,” Scobell shares.

He’s also assuming a lot more scenes will be filmed in the great outdoors instead of on The Volume stage like in Season 1.

“I hope that we’re out in the sun a lot, so I’m not transparent anymore,” Scobell jokes about his lack of a tan. “It’s going to be fun. We really have no idea [if the show has been renewed yet]. Nobody’s telling us anything, but I’m guessing since we’re outside a lot, we’re probably going to be more on location. So it’ll be fun to be there and be close to the water, be outside, touch grass.”

The remaining two of the Percy Jackson golden trio, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri, say they’re pumped for the new characters that will be introduced, like Thalia, Zeus’ “forbidden child” daughter whose tree becomes a major point of concern in the second book. The trio is excited for a character named Tyson to be introduced in this potential season (those who have read the book or seen the movie know of this character), and they’re looking forward to seeing Dior Goodjohn and Charlie Bushnell‘s roles as Clarisse La Rue and Luke Castellan expanding.

While fans eagerly await updates on the Percy Jackson series’ renewal, it’s good to hear that the three stars are excited for its future.