Jimmy Fallon Celebrates 10 Years of ‘Tonight,’ ‘Good Doctor’s Reunion, WNBA Tip-Off, New Faces on ‘FBI: International’

Theo Wargo / NBC

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Special 11:35/10:35c

Time flies when you’re having fun playing games in late night. The good news is you don’t have to stay up to watch Jimmy Fallon celebrate a decade as host of The Tonight Show, the pioneering late-night comedy-variety-talk show now in its 70th year. Fallon hosts the two-hour prime-time compilation special (starting at 9/8c), stuffed with clips of famous guests cutting up in lip sync battles, playing with classroom instruments, smashing eggs on their head, playing high-energy Charades and Password (which spawned its own NBC series) and all manner of other good-natured nonsense. You might wish some of the clips played out a bit longer, but they’ve got a lot of ground to cover.

Disney / Jeff Weddell

The Good Doctor

10/9c

TV’s most emotional medical drama nears its end with a special return visit by original cast member Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Brown, who’s left her practice in Guatemala so her former colleagues can check out the lump in her breast, which doesn’t appear to be all that serious. But we’ve all seen enough hospital shows to expect complications. While the doctors tend to their friend, Shawn (Freddie Highmore) has a meltdown when he realizes Dr. Glassman (Richard Schiff) is treating recovering addict Hannah (Ruby Kelley, Schiff’s real-life daughter) in his home, risking his medical license. If that weren’t enough, Dr. Park (Will Yun Lee) is scrambling to find a perfect setting for a last-minute wedding to Dr. Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann). Do you sense that this series maybe deserved a longer final season?

Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

WNBA Basketball

Following a record-breaking ratings year for NCAA women’s basketball, the WNBA season kicks off with a double-header featuring No. 1 draft pick Caitlin Clark’s debut with the Indiana Fever, taking on the Connecticut Sun (7:30/6:30c). The second game (approximately 10 pm/ET) features consecutive two-time national champs Las Vegas Aces, aiming for a three-peat as they host the Phoenix Mercury. (The games will be simulcast on Disney+, ESPN+ and ESPN Desportes.)

Nelly Kiss / CBS

FBI: International

9/8c

Team leader Scott Forrester has “gone dark”—operational speak to explain Luke Kleintank’s departure from the series after three seasons—so the Fly Team turns to National Security Agency liaison Brian Lange (Chicago Med alum Colin Donnell) for help when a cyber security executive’s murder in Copenhagen leads to a mass data breach. Donnell will also appear in next week’s season finale, along with Teri Polo, whose role for now is under wraps.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV: