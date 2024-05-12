Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

On and offscreen loves! Joanna Marshall (Sophie Rundle) gets some much-needed downtime in TV Insider’s preview of After the Flood, premiering May 13 on BritBox. Pat Holman (Matt Stokoe, who happens to be Rundle’s real-life partner) finds a pregnant Jo asleep when he gets home.

He treats her to some tasty snacks while they catch up. “Any news on the man who saved the baby?” Pat asks Jo.

Jo is stricken by her memories of the flood. “God, he was right under at one point,” she says. “All you could see was just his hands holding this baby up out of the water and then to get to me… [it’s] just the water was so fast, and when he does, he’s just gone. Carried off. Swept away.”

Pat chimes in, “Which could have happened to you and our baby.” Jo apologizes to Pat for taking such a risk. “Still, last day on the beat tomorrow,” she adds.

After the Flood consists of six episodes and explores the aftermath of a devastating flood in a close-knit town. When an unidentified man is found dead in a lift in an underground car park, police assume he became trapped as the waters rose. As the investigation unfolds, Joanna becomes obsessed with discovering what happened to him and why. The mystery unfolds across the series, as does the impact of climate change on the lives of residents in this small town. The flood threatens to expose secrets, and fortunes and reputations are at stake.

Rundle spoke exclusively with TV Insider and admitted she jumped at the chance to play Joanna. “For someone like me, in my casting bracket, I do a lot of period dramas,” she said. “So it was really nice to get a script where she’s jumping into flood water and she’s really determined and she’s kind of reckless.”

The Peaky Blinders alum famously played Ada Shelby in the hit crime drama. Rundle and Stokoe met on the set of the British drama series Jamestown. Their son was born in 2021. They are currently expecting their second child.

After the Flood, Premieres May 13, BritBox