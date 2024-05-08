Reba McEntire Opens Up About Her New NBC Sitcom ‘Happy’s Place’ & Reveals She’s Singing the Theme Song

Reba McEntire is revealing more details about her brand new sitcom.

NBC has handed a series order to Happy’s Placea multi-camera comedy starring McEntire and and her former Reba co-star Melissa Peterman. It will air during the 2024-2025 TV season.

The comedy centers around Bobbie, played by McEntire, who inherits her father’s restaurant and is less than thrilled to find she has a half-sister she never knew she had, who also becomes her business partner. The new series was created by Reba executive producer Kevin Abbott.

Melissa Peterman and Reba McEntire in 'Reba'

Fans of her original sitcom will also be happy to know she’ll be performing the new sitcom’s theme song as well.

In an interview with PeopleMcEntire said: “Oh, definitely. I’ll be singing the theme song. We’ve started working on it, and we’ll have it soon finished. If they say it’s a go, I’ll finish it up and have it ready for when we go to series.”

Reba originally aired from October 2001 to February 2007, with five seasons on The WB and the sixth and final season airing on The CW.

In an interview with ET on Monday, the Grammy-winning country star opened up about returning to the sitcom world after her own show Reba was cancelled.

“We have been working on trying to get another show since we were canceled on the Reba show” Reba said. “We got to do Malibu Country for one season. We’ve got the same producers, same showrunner, same writers, and now we’re back with Melissa Peterman and Rex Linn, my boyfriend, and wonderful, wonderful cast and crew.”

The cast includes Peterman as Gabby, a bartender at the restaurant; Linn will play tavern cook Emmett; Tokala Black Elk as waiter Takoda; and Pablo Castelblanco as accountant Steve.

Peterman and McEntire, who previously co-starred in Reba together, currently co-host podcast Living & Learning With Reba McEntire. The pair also previously reunited on CMT’s Working Class as well as Freeform’s Baby Daddy and Lifetime’s The HammerThough both actresses recur on CBS’ Young Sheldon their characters have never crossed paths. McEntire also currently serves as a coach on The Voice

