‘Wheel of Fortune’: How Ryan Seacrest Is Stepping Up His Hosting Game

Ryan Seacrest knows a thing or two about following in the footsteps of a legend. After all, he not only cohosted Live With Kelly and Ryan in a seat once occupied by Regis Philbin, but he also stepped into beloved TV personality Dick Clark’s shoes to emcee Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest.

So you might think he’d take the idea of standing beside Vanna White as Pat Sajak’s replacement on Wheel of Fortune in stride. But no. “I’m like a kid, so excited about just seeing the set, you know,” he told the Today show about his new gig coming this fall. And he admitted to E! News, “Of course I’m nervous. I haven’t done it yet, so I’m terrified!”

Even so, Seacrest is no stranger to game shows. He’s hosted the singing competition American Idol since its inception in 2002, and one of his first jobs was as a cohost of Merv Griffin’s kid-centric game show Click in 1997. “So this is truly a full-circle moment,” he said when he landed the Wheel job.

Never one to take anything for granted, Seacrest — who’s been referred to as “the hardest-working man in Hollywood” — is prepping diligently for his new role. While watching, “I’m shouting out the puzzles, and my dog is staring at me,” he told Good Morning America. “I’m also practicing the hosting part too in my living room, just to make sure I’ve got the rules down.”

And he’s more than aware of the departing host’s icon status. “Pat Sajak’s a legend whom I’ve looked up to and watched so many years,” he’s said. “To know that the show is such a staple for America and such a destination for people and families in the evening, I just want to do my best job and make it seamless and have people continue to enjoy it.”

He’s already got one important fan rooting for him. “He is professional, he’s good at what he does, he’s kind,” White said. “I think it’s going to be good.”

If Vanna’s vouching for him, we’re in!