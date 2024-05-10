Sherri Shepherd Opens Up About Flirting With Her Talk Show Guests: ‘Come Play With Me On My Couch’

Sherri Shepherd on The Jennifer Hudson Show
Sherri Shepherd has no qualms about flirting with the guests on her daytime talk show; in fact, she actively encourages it.

The Sherri host appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Thursday, May 9, and opened up about her flirting techniques and how Hudson should up her flirt game when it comes to her own guests.

When Hudson asked Shepherd if she would ever date any of the guests who had been on her show, she immediately responded, “Girl, would I? Uh, yes!”

“First of all, that’s my opening line. If I see somebody cute, I’ll walk up to them and I’ll say, ‘You know what, you gotta come play with me on my couch,'” she continued.

“Y’all get your mind out of the gutter, [I mean] my talk show couch,” Shepherd clarified as the studio audience broke into laughter. “I say, ‘Come sit on my couch and play. I wanna talk to you.'”

The actress and comedian then encouraged Hudson to do the same.

“You need to do that because I watch you, and there’s some people that come on the show and they flirt with you,” Shepherd said. “You gotta flirt back, Jennifer. You gotta smile. Give them a little extra three seconds.”

“You think so?” Hudson said before asking the audience, “Ya’ll think so?”

The crowd cheered, but Hudson remained unsure and asked Shepherd for some tips. The Oscar winner recalled one particular moment when a guest put popcorn into her mouth, and she didn’t know how to react.

Sherri Shepherd on The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Jennifer Hudson Show/YouTube

“You open up your mouth and you go, ‘Put another one in there,'” Shepherd suggested. “Then you hug them and tell them, ‘You smell so good.'”

She continued, “You gotta bring your voice down, that sexy Jennifer voice.”

Shepherd revealed another thing she always says that is guaranteed to make a man feel good. “I always look at them and I say, ‘Did I see you dancing with the Chippendales dancers?’ They could have a big stomach and flat feet, and it will make them feel so good,” she said.

“You find something to compliment them,” she added. “If they’re bald-headed, go, ‘Ooh, I would like to rub that bald head.'”

Hudson appreciated the tips and said she’d take Shepherd’s advice on board. So, the next guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show should expect some masterful flirting.

