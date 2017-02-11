Will James Corden Bring Carpool Karaoke to the 59th Annual Grammy Awards?

The Late Late Show host James Corden has found great success incorporating pop hits into his beloved “Carpool Karaoke” segment. Now he’s part of music’s biggest night on TV as the emcee of the 59th Annual Grammy Awards.

The telecast marks the first time Corden will preside over the event—and the first time in five years the recording academy veered from LL Cool J, who hosted the ceremonies from 2012 to 2016. For his part, Corden, a 2016 Tony Awards emcee who earned plaudits for that gig, is trying to enjoy the process. The actor-singer admits he’s looking forward to “the incredible performances. But, I’ll be honest, it’s mostly just terrifying nerves [for me].”

And with Carrie Underwood, Adele and Beyoncé all up for trophies (the latter leads all performers with a whopping nine nominations), there should be some unforgettable moments on Grammy night. Says Corden, who’s close to putting some finishing touches on what’s to come: “We’re [all just] going to try and have some fun.”

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards, Sunday, Feb. 12, 8/7c, CBS