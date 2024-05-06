Daytime Emmys: Melody Thomas Scott, Edward J. Scott, Lidia Bastianich to Receive Lifetime Achievement Awards

‘Parish’ Is Out for Justice in the Explosive Season Finale Will Gray be forced to get his hands dirty? Get a sneak peek at the final episode of the AMC series.

The Young and the Restless icon Melody Thomas Scott, five-time Emmy Award-winning executive producer Edward J. Scott, and celebrity TV food host Lidia Bastianich have all been announced to receive Lifetime Achievement awards at this year’s Daytime Emmys. As announced by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the awards will be presented during the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on June 7 at the Westin Bonaventure in Los Angeles.

Thomas Scott is an Emmy-nominated actress who has appeared as Nikki Newman on The Young and the Restless since joining the show in 1979. Her husband, known for working as an executive producer on the same drama for over 20 years, has also served as an executive on the NBC daytime soap Days of our Lives as well as The Bold and the Beautiful.

Meanwhile, Bastianich is a Daytime Emmy-winning celebrity host, cookbook author, restaurateur, and chef and owner of her own food business. Her series over the course of her rich career have included Lidia’s Kitchen, Lidia’s Family Table, Lidia’s Italy, and Lidia Celebrates America.

In a joint statement, the Scott’s shared, “We are honored and humbled to received this recognition from NATAS. Throughout our decades-long careers in front of and behind the cameras, we have had the opportunity to work not only with each other, but also with an incredibly talented pool of people who excel in their crafts and are passionate about the art we create in daytime television. We are grateful to have worked side by side with them and to be included with such esteemed recipients who have made their mark in our industry.”

Bastianich shared her own words of gratitude.

“It is a tremendous honor to be recognized and receive the Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award for having shared my passion for food with TV audiences for over 25 years,” Bastianich said. “There is no better place to be on this earth, especially in these trying times, than sharing food at a table with others. That simple idea has been the basis of my life’s work. Hence, as I say in my shows, ‘Tutti a Tavola a Mangiare!’ Mille Grazie to NATAS for this honor.”

“We’ve long wanted to honor the legendary daytime duo of Melody Thomas Scott and her husband Edward J. Scott,” said NATAS President and CEO Adam Sharp. “With a combined 93 years of contributions to our community, they are true institutions in the world of Daytime television. In addition, Lidia Bastianich’s astounding success combines her love of cooking while simultaneously entertaining millions each day. It is an honor for us to say ‘grazie’ for the many fine meals borne from her TV kitchen and cookbook pages.”

NATAS and Associated Television International produce the ceremonies; Adam Sharp and Lisa Armstrong are executive producers from NATAS, while David McKenzie is executive producer from ATI.

51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, June 7, 8/7c, CBS