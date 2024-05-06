‘The Tattooist of Auschwitz’: Jonah Hauer-King Breaks Down Lali & Baretzki’s ‘Complex & Toxic’ Relationship

Avery Thompson
Comments
Jonah Hauer-King as Lali Sokolov & Jonas Nay as Nazi Officer Stefan Baretzki in 'The Tattooist of Auschwitz'
Martin Mlaka / Sky UK
Swooon

‘Parish’ Is Out for Justice in the Explosive Season Finale

Will Gray be forced to get his hands dirty? Get a sneak peek at the final episode of the AMC series.

Lali Sokolov (Jonah Hauer-King) fights to stay alive every moment he’s imprisoned at Auschwitz. Over the course of his time at the concentration camp, chronicled in Peacock‘s limited series The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Lali is under the supervision of Stefan Baretzki (Jonas Nay), a cruel Nazi guard at Auschwitz.

Baretzki is brutally violent towards the prisoners (and kills many), but he also forms a strange, one-sided friendship with Lali. Stefan opens up to Lali about his personal life and doesn’t expose Lali and Gita’s (Anna Próchniak) relationship. Lali is constantly on edge with Baretzki, unsure if the officer will just decide to have him killed in the spur of the moment.

In Episode 5 of the show, based on Heather Morris’ novel, Lali is stunned when Baretzki tells him, “You were like a brother to me.” For Hauer-King, the dynamic between Stefan and Lali is “maybe the most interesting” of the entire series.

“It’s so complex and toxic,” Hauer-King tells TV Insider. “I think it makes you realize that when you have something so awful happening, it can create nuance and can create some gray area. Lali, I think, is struggling this whole time with his relationship to Baretzki because he’s so aware of how evil he can be and his monstrosity. He’s a murderer, after all, and yet, he’s probably alive because of him.”

He continues, “A big part of the show is how he’s trying to come to terms with that, and the strange dynamic that they have where Baretzki is almost jealous of him. He [Baretzki] kind of admires him [Lali]. It’s so strange given the situation they’re in, and Lali is so afraid of him, but he’s also very indebted to him and that is an awful thing to try and work out.”

Jonah Hauer-King on the 'Extraordinary' Love Story of 'Tattooist of Auschwitz'
Related

Jonah Hauer-King on the 'Extraordinary' Love Story of 'Tattooist of Auschwitz'

Years after the war, when Lali and Gita move to Australia, Lali receives a letter from German lawyers asking him for a statement of support for Baretzki. The ex-SS officer is on trial for war crimes.

Gita is furious that Lali even considers writing a statement. Lali wrestles with the emotional turmoil he feels about Baretzki. In the end, Lali tells the truth about Baretzki’s horrific crimes. Baretzki later dies by suicide after receiving a life sentence. Lali remains haunted by the fact that he wouldn’t likely be alive were it not for Baretzki.

“I think Lali really spends the rest of his life trying to make sense of that relationship,” the actor acknowledges. “It’s a very complicated dynamic.”

The Tattooist of Auschwitz, All Episodes Streaming, Peacock

The Tattooist of Auschwitz - Peacock

The Tattooist of Auschwitz where to stream

The Tattooist of Auschwitz

Anna Próchniak

Jonah Hauer-King

Jonas Nay

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Chance Perdomo in 'Gen V' Season 1
1
‘Gen V’ Will Not Recast Chance Perdomo’s Role After Star’s Death
Matlock, FBI: Most Wanted, and Blue Bloods
2
CBS Fall 2024-2025 TV Slate: Here’s Everything You Need to Know
Jack Blocker, Emmy Russell, Julia Gagnon, Abi Carter, Will Moseley, Triston Harper, McKenna Breinholt in American Idol
3
‘American Idol’ Reveals Top 5 After Night of Dance, Adele & Mentor Ciara
Billy Gardell as Bob and Folake Olowofoyeku as Abishola in 'Bob Hearts Abishola' finale
4
Farewell to ‘Bob Hearts Abishola,’ ‘NCIS’ and ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Finales, ‘Voice’ Goes Live, an Otter-Ly Irresistible Love Story
Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall and Tory Kittles as Detective Marcus Dante in 'The Equalizer' - Season 4 Episode 6 - 'DOA'
5
Dante’s Confession to Robyn Will Be Addressed on ‘The Equalizer’