From the beginning, things haven’t been easy in OA’s (Zeeko Zaki) relationship with Gemma (Comfort Clinton) on FBI, and based on TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the May 7 episode, that’s not about to change.

In “No One Left Behind,” the team is thrown into a highly political case after four members of the Taliban are shot and one is kidnapped in New York with no record of their entrance into the country. This case hits close to home for OA, who served in the U.S. Army and struggles to open up to Gemma about his past in Afghanistan. Case in point: our clip.

“I heard you talking on the phone in the bathroom,” Gemma tells OA. “Who’s Anna? You seem to care a lot about her.” He does share that she’s the widow of a guy he served with in Afghanistan, but that’s it. “I’d rather not talk about it,” he explains.

But “you never want to talk about anything,” she argues. Watch the full sneak peek above for more of their conversation, which doesn’t leave off in the best place before he has to head into work.

Despite the hiccups so far, OA’s “feeling good about the relationship,” Zaki told TV Insider. “I think the fact that it is such a different world from his work world that, regardless of the ups and downs inside of the relationship, it’s a welcomed escape from the day-to-day that he’s dealing with and the masks and the life that he has to put on when he goes to work. So it’s definitely an enjoyable experience for him.”

He continues, “The episode opens with no sign that there’s any issues between them. It’s kind of taught me that boundaries exist in relationships and that it’s okay, and you see how he compartmentalizes his different responsibilities and his different lives inside of his relationship.”

