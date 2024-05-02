‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Preview: Bailey Vents to Owen Over ‘Blatant Disrespect’ From Interns (VIDEO)

Bailey (Chandra Wilson) has had enough. In TV Insider’s preview of the May 2 episode of Grey’s Anatomy, Bailey needs a moment to rant to Owen (Kevin McKidd) about everything on her plate. Bailey’s got a lot of complaints she needs to get off her chest.

“Do you know how tired I am? I have three jobs. I run a clinic. I’m residency director, a full-time surgeon… and I’m a mom,” Bailey tells Owen. “Actually, that’s four jobs. I’m lucky if I get five hours of sleep a night.”

She’s upset because she took time out of her “busy, sleep-deprived life to do something about the well-being of our interns, so they don’t end up stressed or run down or burnt out because I am a damn good teacher, and I care about these people.”

Owen hasn’t had a moment to get a word in yet. “And what do I get in return? Just blatant disrespect,” Bailey continues.

Once there’s a pause in Bailey’s rant, Owen finally gets a chance to chime in. “Sounds like you could use a little wellness yourself,” he tells her. Seriously, someone give Bailey a break!

Also in the episode, Yasuda (Midori Francis) and Teddy (Kim Raver) receive a patient from a nearby penitentiary, and Catherine pushes back on Link (Chris Carmack) and Monica’s (Natalie Morales) treatment plan for a VIP.

The milestone 20th season brought the series full circle as Bailey was put back in charge of the interns just like she was all those years ago with Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), Cristina (Sandra Oh), George (T.R. Knight), Alex (Justin Chambers), and Izzie (Katherine Heigl). As she did in the pilot episode, Bailey explained her iconic “five rules” to Yasuda, Blue (Harry Shum Jr.), Jules (Adelaide Kane), Lucas (Niko Terho), and Simone (Alexis Floyd) that they needed to follow.

Like the original interns, Bailey’s had her hands full with these new doctors. From the fallout of the Sam Sutton (Sam Page) debacle to interns getting stuck in ambulances, Bailey never gets a chance to rest while keeping up with these residents.

