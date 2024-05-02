Priscila Ferrari Speaks Out on ‘Vanderpump Villa’ Exit & Hannah Drama

The Vanderpump Villa was one staff member down at the start of the April 29 episode. Priscila Ferrari broke the news to Lisa Vanderpump that she wanted to exit the Chateau Rosabelle.

This decision came after the Brazilian beauty felt homesick and constant clashes with Hannah Fouch from the start of the season. Hannah accused the fellow server of sitting inappropriately with her, it’s complicated to give a title, Marciano Brunette. Here Priscilla opens up about leaving the Hulu reality series.

Do you stand by your decision to step away from the show?

Priscila Ferrari: At that time, I stood by my decision. There were a lot of things that were not shown in the edit that built up to my exit. I’m proud of myself that I had the strength to walk away. It was a great opportunity working for Lisa and meeting friends and all of that. I think I was terrified of disappointing her. Seeing that she was by my side and supporting me, meant a lot. Taking care of my mental health will always be my number one thing in life, whether it’s a job or relationship, TV show, or any work environment. I’m always going to stick to that. At that point, I was fragile and didn’t regret it at all.

Was the dinner the breaking point? Were you triggered?

I knew the question of whether someone was feeling bullied was for me. I knew it because when I had my first conversation with Lisa, I was venting to Tony (Executive Chef Anthony Bar). Telly (Chauntel Hall) sat down and listened to my conversation. I never said the word bully. Not to Lisa or anyone at any time. I was in the middle of the table at dinner, so I can hear them talking.

Andre [Mitchell] was sitting near me saying, “It’s a trap.” [Hannah] making me feel so bad in this environment. I’m not even trying at this point to give [Hannah and Telly] the time of day. I wanted to keep my distance. If I say how I’m feeling, they’re not going to have empathy for me. They will scream back at me. There was no solution there. For me, it was just let me drink and enjoy the view and have them look crazy.

Does it reinforce how you felt when you saw how Nikki [Millman] was treated in the last episode by Hannah?

I think it just becomes a common denominator. Hannah fought with me because of the way I was sitting. Things were said about my accent where people were bothered that I’m from Brazil and the way I speak. They were making fun of the way I am, which didn’t make it into the edit. You can tell how they were on the show with the way those girls were making fun of Gabriella [Sanon].

Here is another woman coming in. Why are you against another woman? Clearly, the one who should be having the respect for you is your man, boyfriend, whatever, fling, whatever Marciano is. You should be talking to him and not yelling at another woman. He is the one who owes you respect.

Do you stay in touch with Lisa?

I saw her in Vegas for the opening of the show. I think she is just great. She just wanted me to have toughness in myself. I think over the six months, she could see I have done a lot of growth.

Were you attracted to any of the guys? Marciano?

Please don’t put me in that box. I don’t know how delusional she was because there was no attraction to him. He is totally not my type. In the first episode you can see I thought Eric [Funderwhite] was cute, but as I was getting to know him, I was like eh. Andre maybe, but my friends liked him so I stepped out of the way. I don’t go after my friend’s love interest. Chef, yes, but he had a beautiful girlfriend and is so in love. If I do go back and do this again, please bring me a fine-ass man.

So you would be open to coming back considering everything that happened?

I would love to go back. I think I want to go back. I learned so much about protecting myself. I think I’m more confident. When it comes down to people being mean, it comes down to knowing it’s not about me. It’s about them. So if they want to be mean to the whole misery love company. They found each other.

What was the best part of the experience? Favorite guests?

I love Harlan’s group. The “Butterfly Ball” was so much fun. I actually am friends with them and go out with them in LA. The first day was so cool to meet everyone after getting there. Everybody was still really nice, besides Marciano. We enjoyed getting to know each other before this free fall.

Anything you would have done differently?

Maybe tell Hannah to shut up more. If I go back I would not have let her talk to my friends like the way she does. It’s not cool. Nobody is going to hear you. I’m sure you have important things to say, but nobody will hear you if you are yelling.

Could Lisa have done anything differently to change the outcome?

Lisa is starting to see Hannah is the one starting trouble, I think. I don’t know what will happen next.

Going into the reality TV world, how has life changed for you?

It has been overwhelming. I woke up Monday at 6 a.m. with my Instagram blown up. I can not complain by the amount of love and support I’ve felt. It’s been great. I’m focusing on my career. I’m a TV presenter, and actor. I like to work at festivals. I quit my serving job because I didn’t have time to do everything. I’m trying to enjoy it and use the opportunities from this amazing experience.

New episodes of Vanderpump Villa drop on Mondays on Hulu.