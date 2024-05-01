‘The Big Door Prize’ Boss Talks Mr. Johnson’s ‘Beautiful Journey’ & Blue Dots

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Big Door Prize Season 2 Episode 4 “Storytellers.”]

The Big Door Prize, with its latest episode, not only offers more information about the blue dots that have appeared on some people’s backs—Hana (Ally Maki), though she’s never used the Morpho machine, has had them for a long time—but also shows how someone loses them.

“Storytellers” flashes back to when Mr. Johnson (Patrick Kerr) was younger and met the repairman who would come by the shop to fix a broken machine … and the two had plans for dinner, only the other man didn’t show up. Through the Morpho machine, he confronts his problem—a pixelated version of the man offers up excuses for why he didn’t come—and acknowledges he’s been blaming himself.

And then to his surprise, his dots disappear. But should we think that’s true for everyone, or could it depend on each person?

“One thing that I love about the show is that it doesn’t give clear answers,” creator David West Read tells TV Insider. “And I think we thought it was interesting, instead of trying to explain the dots by showing someone getting more of them to try to explain the dots by showing someone getting rid of them and to start asking these questions about, what do they mean? What are they expressing about what’s going on inside of that person? And what do we think about the way that Mr. Johnson seems to clear his up?”

He continues, “And of course in our show, no one else sees this happen and people don’t even necessarily realize that Mr. Johnson had dots. And so it remains mysterious even to some of the other townspeople. But there is a really beautiful journey that Mr. Johnson goes on in this episode where he achieves a certain self-peace that many people in the show have not achieved.”

