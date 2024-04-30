Cady McClain & Jon Lindstrom Announce Divorce After 10 Years of Marriage

The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

Cady McClain and Jon Lindstrom, best known for portraying Rosanna Cabot and Craig Montgomery on the hit CBS daytime drama As The World Turns, have announced their decision to end their marriage.

The fan-favorite couple, who have been married for ten years, revealed the news on Instagram on Saturday, April 27, in a joint statement, saying the decision was mutual.

“Cady and Jon here. We are taking this opportunity to make a short statement about our relationship status,” the statement read. “It may be obvious to some based on our posts that we’ve taken some time apart. After serious consideration we have decided that our goals have been taking us in different directions and to end our marriage.”

Despite the split, the statement added, “We remain friends and wish each other every happiness. As people who work in the public eye, it can be difficult to have a private life. Regardless, we ask for your kind consideration in this matter.”

McClain rose to fame playing Dixie Cooney on the ABC soap opera All My Children, for which she won a Daytime Emmy in 1990. She joined As The World Turns in 2002, taking over the role of Rosanna Cabot, originated by Yvonne Perry. Again, she won a Daytime Emmy for her performance.

Lindstrom starred as twins Ryan and Kevin Collins on General Hospital and its spin-off Port Charles until joining As The World Turns in 2008, taking over the role of Craig Montgomery, Rosanna’s ex-husband. He earned three Daytime Emmy nominations for his role.

Having met on As The World Turns, McClain and Lindstrom began dating and tied the knot on Valentine’s Day in 2014.

Recent social media posts have shown the two soap icons embarking on separate endeavors. McClain has been documenting her time in New York City, where she’s working on multiple projects. Meanwhile, Lindstrom has been promoting his debut crime novel, Hollywood Hustle.

Most recently, McClain starred as Jennifer Horton in Days of Our Lives, winning another Daytime Emmy in 2021. She also appeared in a 2023 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Lindstrom remains a regular on General Hospital, having returned to the soap as Kevin in 2013 and reprising identical twin brother Ryan in 2018.