MGM+ is giving fans a “Halfway to Halloween” first look at Season 3 of its drama-horror series, FROM. The surprise clip for the FROM-ily of fans is sure to excite as Harold Perrineau returns in his role as Boyd Stevens and is tormented as ever in the newly-released clip, above.

Set to return this fall, FROM unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents continue to fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive threats of the surrounding forest, including terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.

“You said this place couldn’t break you,” a voice charges as footage of Perrineau carrying a covered corpse plays. Eventually, the action sees his character Boyd being detained and tied as he’s forced to endure blood-curdling screams from an unseen individual as he pleads with them that they’re “so strong.” In other words, he’s asking for them to hold on as they’re seemingly tortured themselves.

Only time will tell what these snippets will reveal when Season 3 eventually arrives. In Season 2, the residents of the nightmarish place were seeking answers as chilling new threats emerged. In addition to Perrineau, the series features Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Elizabeth Moy, and Avery Kondrad.

Season 2 saw the addition of Scott McCord, Nathan D. Simmons, Kaelen Ohm, Angela Moore, AJ Simmons, and Deborah Grover. FROM is created and executive produced by John Griffin. Additional executive producers include director Jack Bender, showrunner Jeff Pinkner, Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Scott Rosenberg, Anthony and Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, and Lindsay Dunn. Meanwhile, Adrienne Erickson serves as co-executive producer.

Don’t miss the exciting first look clip, above, and stay tuned for more on FROM Season 3 as we approach the fall.

FROM, Season 3 Premiere, Fall 2024, MGM+