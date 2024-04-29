‘American Idol’ Pays Tribute to Mandisa, Netflix Reaches its ‘Boiling Point,’ A ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ Wedding

American Idol salutes Season 5 standout Mandisa, who died earlier this month, with a musical tribute. Netflix presents a series sequel to 2021’s Boiling Point, about pressures within a London restaurant. Bob Hearts Abishola stages a Las Vegas wedding for Abishola’s friend Kemi.

The singing competition pauses for a musical tribute in honor of one of its own: Mandisa, the soulful Christian singer from Season 5 who passed away on April 18 at her Nashville home at 47. “She was an inspiration on the show and beyond,” host Ryan Seacrest noted in announcing the celebration of a standout who made it to the Top 9 in a very competitive 2006 season. This year’s Top 8 also perform one of three songs secretly selected by judges Luke Bryan, Kate Perry and Lionel Richie, with America voting for who’ll make it to the Top 6, and the judges making a save for a seventh singer to move forward.

Missing The Bear? If the high-drama stress behind the scenes of a restaurant gets your juices flowing, consider the four-part sequel to 2021’s acclaimed movie, which was shot as if it were unfolding in one continuous uncut take. The series continuation picks up eight months after the film’s end, with former head chef Andy Jones (Stephen Graham) still recovering from a heart attack, while his protégée Carly (Vinette Robinson), now a head chef herself, struggles with the chaotic pressures at her new restaurant, Point North, with much of the same staff.

Bob (Billy Gardell) and his devoted Abishola (Fọlákẹ́ Olówófôyekù) aren’t the only love match on this endearing sitcom, now in its final weeks. The happy couple heads to Las Vegas to attend the wedding of her best friend, Kemi (series co-creator Gina Yashere), to pharmacist Chukwuemeka (Tony Tambi). The ceremony isn’t glitch free, with Kemi clashing with her groom over his mother.

Is a country line dance in the offing for the NCIS crew? Katrina Law is rocking a cowboy hat in images from this week’s outing, in which the team heads to Texas to question a suspected killer after a Marine captain’s remains are found. Followed by NCIS: Hawai’i (10/9c), with the first part of its Season 3 finale, with Team Tennant and the NCIS Elite squad working together to find the killer of a bioweapons expert, learning of a deadly threat during the investigation.

