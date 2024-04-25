Alex Russell‘s Street may have left 20-Squad behind earlier this season on S.W.A.T. to transfer to Long Beach, but the actor was back on set for the April 26 episode—as its director! (You can check out a photo of him behind the scenes below.)

Russell gets behind the camera—he’s not back onscreen—for an episode that sees 20-Squad scrambling to track down a cold-blooded sniper terrorizing Los Angeles, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek featuring some intel on their target. “Patrol secured the hallway within minutes of the shooting. No one’s been in or out,” Tan (David Lim) reports before the squad bursts into the open space and clears the floor. But, as Hondo (Shemar Moore) notices and points out to Deacon (Jay Harrington), a hole has been cut out of the window.

“This is where he fired from. He didn’t leave any evidence behind,” Hondo says, and with it a shot of at least 400 yards, “the shooter’s got some talent.” Watch the full sneak peek above for more to see what else S.W.A.T. finds, including his way out and how he got past patrol.

In “SNAFU,” during the search for the sniper, Hondo discovers a link to his own South L.A. neighborhood that brings a personal twist to the hunt for the deadly shooter. Meanwhile, Tan finds himself questioning his leadership abilities while Powell (Anna Enger Ritch) and Alfaro (Niko Pepaj) compete in a classic game of SWAT tag.

S.W.A.T. is nearing the end of its seventh season, with the finale set to air on May 17. But now it will be back for an eighth season, with CBS reversing the cancellation earlier this much. But, Moore told TV Insider, nothing changed about the finale.

“This is how determined and in sync the crew, but especially the writers [are],” shared Moore. “What’s crazy is we’ve had to change nothing—absolutely nothing. We wrote this show to where it could be a farewell goodbye. When you get up to the finale, you’ll see when you watch it, you’ll go, oh, this was their way of saying goodbye. But it was also our way of saying we could still keep going. We said, this will either be our goodbye or this will be our new beginning.”

S.W.A.T., Fridays, 8/7c, CBS