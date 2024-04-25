The Golden Bachelor‘s leading man, Gerry Turner, and the winner of his season, Theresa Nist, announced their divorce earlier this month, and it led to an intense reaction from fans.

Viewers watched Turner and Nist meet and grow close throughout the ABC reality show, becoming invested in their love story. The former couple got engaged during the November 30, 2023, finale and tied the knot at the La Quinta Resort in California, which aired in a televised special on January 4, 2024.

However, since the divorce news broke, some fans have had extreme reactions. Turner’s daughter, Angie Warner, has since addressed the public backlash, saying her family has been met with “rage and cruelty.”

“It’s no surprise the news of my Dad and Theresa choosing to split has sparked a range of emotions and opinions. I love how invested people were in the show, what an experience to have you along for the ride!,” Warner wrote in an April 24 Instagram post.

She continued, “What has been disheartening is the level of rage and cruelty that our family has been met with. My Dad and Theresa are kind, good people that made this decision for them, no one else. I kindly urge everyone to remember that behind every story, there are real people with real feelings.”

“To all those that have chosen to show my dad, Theresa and our family love and compassion…Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Warner concluded.

Fans took to Warner’s Instagram comments section to share their thoughts, and the response was mixed.

“I am sorry for the backlash but this is what comes when you decide to be on reality television you have to take the good with the bad,” wrote one commenter.

Another added, “I think people are just heartbroken and so shocked. That doesn’t give anyone the right to be unkind though. I loved watching Gerry and Theresa’s love story and just can’t believe it’s over. My heart aches for both of them.”

“I think the backlash comes from the opinion that if they really had loved each other they wouldn’t have divorced so quickly. They never even gave it a chance or one or both of them lied to each other prior to the wedding,” said another.

“I’m so sorry for the ignorance and just plain meanness of some people. I loved hearing the story of your family and Theresa’s and wish everyone the best of everything,” wrote one fan.

Turner and Nist announced their divorce on Good Morning America on April 12, revealing the split was mutual.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and — and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to — dissolve our marriage,” Turner said.

Nist added, “We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched The Golden Bachelor,’ and I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope. We want none of that to change for anybody. Don’t give up. Stay in it. Stay hopeful. ‘Cause we are.”