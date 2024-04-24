‘The Simpsons’ Killed Off Larry the Barfly and Fans Are Shocked

D’oh! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Simpsons Newsletter:

After 34 years of hundreds of beers and very few lines, Larry the Barfly’s story has come to a sad end.

Last weekend’s episode of The Simpsons titled “Cremains of the Day” (the show’s 765th episode) centered around the unexpected death of familiar character Larry, who has been a series regular since Season 1 in 1989.

He spoke in a total of two episodes in the entire 34 years The Simpsons has been running – in Season 2 in “Bart Gets Hit by a Car” (he says, “Who’s the chick?” and wolf whistles) and in Season 8 in “El Viaje Misterioso de Nuestro Jomer” (he says one word: “Colleague.”).

He was often seen in the background of episodes, with – what many would describe as – a dumb look on his face. Larry would often lend his ear to the other patrons of the bar; he would usually sit in the back; and he was the tallest of the Moe’s Tavern regulars.

Beyond that, not much more has been known about his character, which lent itself to the central plot point of his death episode.

Homer and his friends attend Larry’s funeral and are given his ashes to spread across the country. The gang learns that Larry’s last name was Dalrymple and that he liked to fish. His address was 652 8th Avenue. His mother’s name is Iris. And even though Larry never talked to Homer, Lenny, Carl, or Moe, he considered them his best friends and called them “Moe’s Bros.”

Longtime fans of the show have taken to social media to express their bereavement and shock as well as their disappointment in the franchise.

“It’s hard to believe we’re never gonna see Larry again,” one fan wrote on a Simpsons fan website.

“Oh no! Not Larry…,” wrote one user on X.

“I’m shocked to find out the passing of my long time friend and hero Larry from The Simpsons has passed. #RipLarry,” reads another Tweet.

“The Simpsons killing off Larry is an L actually,” wrote another.

Maybe there’s a place in heaven for a barfly like Larry. Fans can only hope.

The Simpsons, Sundays, 8/7c, FOX