Several crew members were injured and two were hospitalized after a truck collided with a car on the set of Amazon MGM Studios’ The Pickup on Saturday, April 20. The accident was a scene gone wrong, one that had been rehearsed, according to the studio.

The Pickup stars Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson, Keke Palmer, Eva Longoria, Andrew Dice Clay, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Jack Kesy, and Marshawn Lynch, but none of the stars were on set at the time of the accident, according to The Associated Press.

The accident occurred when a truck locked up and collided with a car. The scene was being filmed by the film’s second unit on location outside of Atlanta (second-unit shoots tend not to involve the director or stars, as the scenes aren’t as central to the narrative). The collision resulted in bumps, bruises, and broken bones among the injured. The exact number of crew members injured was not disclosed. Of the two crew members who were hospitalized, one remained hospitalized until Tuesday, April 23, per AP. The crew members are expected to make a full recovery.

“It was a completely freak accident,” a person close to the production said, speaking anonymously as they weren’t authorized to speak for the studio. “It wasn’t even a complicated or dangerous stunt.”

The studio statement says that the crew members are still recovering, but it does not state the nature of the injuries or the roles of the injured crew members.

“Unfortunately, the sequence did not go as planned and several members of the crew were injured as a result,” an Amazon MGM Studios rep told AP. “We are still in the process of gathering facts on what happened and why, but first and foremost our thoughts are with those who are recovering. The well-being of the entire crew and cast is our first priority, and we will continue to insist on the highest industry standards of safety while filming. All safety precautions were reviewed prior to and monitored during the shoot.”

Plot details about The Pickup are being kept under wraps, but the film is directed by Tim Story and written by Matt Mider and Kevin Burrows.