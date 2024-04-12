TARDIS To Your Inbox For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Doctor Who Newsletter:

The Doctor (now played by Ncuti Gatwa) is going to have another companion for a new season.

Varada Sethu has been announced as the Doctor’s new companion, alongside current companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), for Doctor Who Season 2—the numbering has started from the beginning!—which is currently in production. It will debut in 2025 on Disney+ and the BBC. Check out photos above and below of Sethu, Gatwa, and Gibson from a table read.

“I feel like the luckiest person in the world. It is such an honour to be a part of the Whoniverse, and I’m so grateful to the whole Doctor Who family – because that is what they are – for welcoming me with open arms and making me feel so at home,” Sethu said in a statement. “I couldn’t ask for a better team than Ncuti and Millie to be on this adventure with. This is SO much fun!”

Added showrunner, executive producer, and writer Russell T Davies, “I first worked with Varada on a BBC production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and it’s a joy to welcome her on board the TARDIS. Right now in the studio, shooting for 2025, we’ve got Ncuti, Millie and Varada fighting side by side–we need all three, because the stakes are higher than ever!”

Doctor Who returns with the first full season—again, now another Season 1—on Friday, May 10 at 7/6c on Disney+ in the U.S. and around the world (except for the U.K., where it will begin streaming May 11 at midnight on BBC iPlayer, before airing on BBC One later that day). The launch will include two all-new episodes, then one will drop a week on Fridays.

Doctor Who is produced by Bad Wolf, with BBC Studios for Disney Branded Television and BBC. Joining Davies as executive producers are Phil Collinson, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter.

Doctor Who, Season 1 Premiere (two episodes), Friday, May 10, 7/6c, Disney+