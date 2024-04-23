‘Baby Reindeer’ Creator Wants Fans to Stop Sussing Out the Real People Involved in the Wild Netflix Story

Baby Reindeer is another surprise runaway hit for Netflix, stunning audiences with its true story-inspired fictionalization of a man’s horrifying experience of stalking and abuse. Based on Richard Gadd‘s autobiographical one-man show, the British drama-thriller is written by and stars Gadd as Donny Dunn, a man who is stalked for ages by Martha Scott (Jessica Gunning) and sexually assaulted by Darrien O’Conner (played by Tom Goodman-Hill).

In the wake of the jaw-dropping seven-episode miniseries, some audiences have wondered just how much of the story is based on Gadd’s real-life history — and who these unbelievable characters are based on from his real life.

That last bit is taking things too far, however, according to Gadd himself. In an Instagram story, he encouraged viewers of the series to stop trying to figure out the identities of those who are fictionalized in the series, calling out one falsely accused associate by name.

Is 'Baby Reindeer' Based on a True Story?
“Hi Everyone, People I love, have worked with, and admire (including Sean Foley) are unfairly getting caught up in speculation,” the social media letter reads. “Please don’t speculate on who any of the real life people could be. That’s not the point of our show. Lots of love, Richard x X.”

Richard Gadd Instagram Story

Baby Reindeer premiered on April 11 on the streamer and rocketed to the top of Netflix’s most-watched shows list in the U.S. and the U.K. It has also been a hit with critics, earning a perfect 100 percent fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Gadd, also a celebrated Scottish comedian, first introduced his Baby Reindeer stage show in 2019 at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and won for writing and acting excellent. It then went on to enjoy a lengthy run in London’s various theater venues before the Covid pandemic affected the industry. Gadd ultimately won the Olivier Award for Baby Reindeer. 

