Virgin River Season 6 is on the horizon, and Benjamin Hollingsworth is giving fans some major tidbits to hold us all over until the show returns. The highly-anticipated sixth season, which is filming now, will be getting steamy.

“We were read the riot act by Netflix about spoilers. I think I can say that we’ve definitely turned up the heat in Season 6,” Hollingsworth tells TV Insider. “I think all characters can fall under this umbrella. After watching Season 6, you might need a cold shower. I can say that without giving too much away.”

The actor, who plays the brooding Brady, also reveals that there will be even “more Mel and Jack” in the upcoming season. “I’m going to cryptically say this: I think people will be very happy with how the show is returning to its roots of the relationship-driven show,” Hollingsworth adds.

But what about Brie (Zibby Allen) and Brady? The characters have become one of Virgin River’s fan-favorite couples. The pair broke up in Season 5, and they’ve started dating other people. Brie is in a relationship with Mike (Marco Grazzini), while Brady is dating Lark (Elise Gatien).

Even though they’re not romantically linked right now, Hollingsworth still has hope for Brie and Brady. “I think there’s something between Brie and Brady that’s so unlike many characters you see on TV, but very much so on Virgin River. They have this spice and this energy and this chemistry between them that really is this perfect mix of sweet, sour, whatever you want to call it. But I think that they both complement each other really well.”

He continues, “I think they live in such a small town. It’s impossible for them not to cross paths. I think you can look forward to Brie and Brady crossing paths a few times.”

