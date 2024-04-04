American Horror Story: Delicate is back for its second part, and Emma Roberts has been making the rounds on talk shows to promote the FX series‘ return — and she’s sharing some literally juicy details about her experience filming with co-star Kim Kardashian.

In the season, Roberts stars as Anna Victoria Alcott, an actress who finally finds herself in contention for an Oscar, just as she’s enduring some excruciating fertility issues at home. Kim Kardashian shares the screen with her, starring as Siobhan Corbyn, Anna’s publicist and closest confidant.

The relationship between the two characters is rather intimate at times, and while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Roberts recalled the moment she and Kardashian had to lock lips for a scene … and they were both reduced to stitches.

“It’s kind of like another day at the office, but my sister was like, ‘No it’s not. You kissed Kim Kardashian and didn’t tell me,'” Roberts said of the moment she realized it was a big deal to have a kissing scene with Kardashian.

For Roberts, watching the scene play out on screen gave her an entirely different vibe than what they experienced on set.

“We do it, you forget about it, and seeing it it looked so intense, but meanwhile, we were laughing because we kissed, and they said cut, and Kim looked at me and started laughing,” Roberts explained. “I was like, ‘What?’ And I just had her gloss like all over my face. And so we had to do major cleanup in between every take because she has the most perfect glossed lips obviously, and it was everywhere.”

AHS: Delicate returned for the back half of the season on Wednesday, April 3. It also stars Cara Delevingne, Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Denis O’Hare, and Michael Jae Rodriguez. The season, which is the twelfth overall for AHS, is based on Danielle Valentine’s Delicate Condition.

This is Roberts’ sixth season on AHS — following appearances in Coven, Freak Show, Cult, Apocalypse, and 1984 — and Kardashian’s first. However, Kardashian is already expected to reunite with producer Ryan Murphy for his upcoming Hulu legal drama.

American Horror Story: Delicate, Wednesdays, 10/9c, FX