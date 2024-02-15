Love Is Blind returned for its sixth season on Wednesday, February 14, and already one contestant is feeling the heat after comparing herself to a former FHM Sexiest Woman in the World.

Chelsea Blackwell, a 31-year-old flight attendant and events planner from Charlotte, North Carolina, is one of the contestants looking for love on the latest season of the hit Netflix dating series. However, she immediately caused a stir when she told a potential suitor that people say she looks like Megan Fox.

“Don’t worry I’ll never say that s*** again,” Blackwell said on her Instagram page following the release of the first six episodes.

In fairness to Blackwell, she actually said she doesn’t see the resemblance to the Transformers star. Still, bringing up the comparison at all was always going to lead to trouble, especially in a show where the dating couples don’t get to see each other until they receive a proposal.

During a pod date with 28-year-old software salesman Jimmy Presnell, Blackwell asked if he ever gets told he looks like a celebrity. After Presnell said he does, Blackwell responded, “I do too, all the time on the plane. I get one person, and it’s just because I have dark hair and blue eyes. But I don’t see it, so don’t get excited.”

She then dropped further hints, saying it’s “MGK’s wife or his fiancée,” which led a surprised Presnell to reply, “Are you saying you look like Megan Fox?”

“It’s just because I have light eyes and dark hair. That’s the only reason. There’s nothing else,” Blackwell added. “At least, I’m assuming so.”

Fans went wild over the comments and took to social media to share their reactions.

“Apart form the fact that it defeats the purpose of the show, if someone picks you because they think you look like the one woman an entire generation of teenage boys lusted for.. kind of sets you up for failure?” wrote one fan on the Love Is Blind Reddit forum.

“He might have not found her attractive anyway but if you’re expecting Megan fox even Megan fox probably won’t live up to your expectation,” said another.

Another viewer quipped, “If she thinks she looks like Megan Fox then not only love is blind but she is too.”

“Chile why would this girl say people tell her she looks like Megan Fox … lmao that is truly hilarious,” wrote one fan on X.

“I’m still on the floor about Chelsea saying she gets called megan fox like gurllll bahaahahah,” said another.

Others were kinder, agreeing they did see some resemblance between the reality star and the Jennifer’s Body actress.

“Am I the only one that actually does see the resemblance? I saw it immediately when she said it, and then looked at some pics of MF when she was a little younger before she got all the work done,” wrote one commenter.

“Okay, I know everyone is roasting her about this but I think I can see it in some of her facial feature,” said another. “Like more distant relative rather than exact twin. She has a different body type than her of course but I could see how at certain angles someone might say she looks like her in the face.”

Presnell did ultimately end up proposing to Blackwell, but the face-to-face meeting was more than a little awkward.

“She definitely lied to me on some uh … how she looked,” Presnell said in a confessional. “Chelsea told me she looks like Megan Fox. But, you know, at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter. I’m very attracted to her. I can work with that.”

Blackwell also realized she might have made an error, telling the producers, “Maybe I wasn’t what he was expecting. I don’t want him to wake up one morning and just decide that he screwed up with his decision.”