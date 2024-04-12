Wynonna Judd’s Daughter Grace Kelley Charged With ‘Soliciting Prostitution’

Grace Kelley, the daughter of country music icon Wynonna Judd, has been charged with soliciting prostitution after allegedly waving a “Ride for a Ride” sign on a busy Alabama highway.

According to the New York Post, police arrested Kelley on Friday, April 5, for allegedly exposing her breasts and flashing the sign at the crossroads of Interstate 65 and Highway 14 in Millbrook, Alabama. She was believed to be under the influence of drugs at the time.

She was initially charged with indecent exposure and obstructing governmental operations, but authorities have since added a soliciting prostitution charge, according to police records.

As reported by the Post, police received two calls about the troubling public behavior of a woman on an Alabama highway. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the scantily clad Kelley walking down the highway near a Walmart carrying the explicit sign.

“When she made contact with our officers, she argued with them about the legality of what she was doing. And that it was not illegal for her to offer herself in exchange for rides,” Millbrook Police Chief PK Johnson told the Daily Mail.

Police were said to have offered Kelley the opportunity to return home without incident, and she initially left the scene. However, an hour later, she stormed into a nearby Circle K gas station and claimed she’d been robbed. A clerk called 911 due to the disturbance, but Kelley fled the store before officers arrived.

She was soon found by officers at another nearby highway, flashing her torso and lower body, along with the sign.

Johnson stated, “She was not appropriately dressed. She didn’t have the things covered that needed to be covered. And she was holding the ‘Ride for a Ride’ sign while she was in that state and with drivers going by, displaying herself.”

Kelley was placed under arrest for obstruction of governmental operation, with additional charges added later.

The 27-year-old’s mother, who is a Grammy-nominated musician with 19 No. 1 hit singles, has not addressed her daughter’s recent run-in with the law.

Kelley has had a long history of legal troubles. In 2016, she was arrested for possession of meth. Two years later, she was sentenced to eight years in prison after leaving a court-mandated and violating her probation.

She was released from jail in December of 2022 but arrested again in May 2023 for violating her parole, an order of protection, and a restraining order. Kelley was released in October 2023.

While on a temporary leave of absence from prison in March 2022, Kelley gave birth to a daughter named Kaliyah Chanel. Judd is now raising Kaliyah.