Scandal-Plagued Morgan Wallen Arrested for ‘Throwing Chair Off Roof’ of Nashville Bar

Country music singer Morgan Wallen is in trouble once again as he was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, late Sunday night (April 9) on three felony charges.

According to News Channel 5 Nashville, Wallen was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct for an incident that took place at Chief’s Bar on Broadway.

An arrest report claimed that Wallen threw a chair off the rooftop bar, which landed just feet away from some Nashville police officers standing on the street below. Chief’s staff members told the officers that Wallen was responsible for throwing the chair from the sixth story.

The police were able to view video footage, which allegedly showed The Voice star “lunging and throwing an object over the roof.” The report also notes that witnesses told officers Wallen laughed after launching the chair off the roof.

Wallen’s bond was set at $15,250, and according to the Davidson County Criminal Court website, he’s due in court on May 3. The singer was already due to be in Nashville on that date as his One Night At A Time tour is set for two nights at the Nissan Stadium on May 2 and 3.

The controversial star rose to fame in the sixth season of The Voice, where he was eliminated in the playoffs. He signed with the record label Big Loud and released his debut album, If I Know Me, in 2018, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. His third album, One Thing at a Time, was released last March and also landed at No 1.

However, Wallen has found himself at the center of drama several times over the past few years. According to The Tennessean, he was kicked out of Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse in May 2020 and arrested and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

In October 2020, his Saturday Night Live debut was canceled after videos emerged showing the singer drinking and making out with women at bars and parties in Alabama amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He later poked fun at the incident when he finally made his SNL debut in December later that year.

The biggest controversy came in February 2021 when a video emerged in which Wallan was heard using the N-word to address his friend. “I’m embarrassed and sorry,” he told TMZ at the time. “I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back.”

Following the N-word incident, Big Loud suspended Wallen’s contract. He was also banned from attending the American Music Awards.

In relation to his latest arrest, Wallen’s attorney released a brief statement Monday morning, saying, “At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities.”