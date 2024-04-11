Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Hallmark Channel and General Hospital alum Ryan Paevey says he “may take 2024 off from filming” in a new series of messages posted on April 9. The Christmas at The Plaza star responded to a thread discussing Paevey’s future with acting.

“Sadly no word of a film… I may take 2024 off from filming, unless the project is with friends,” Paevey wrote. “The last 8 months of life in this industry have left a pretty bitter taste in my mouth, and I need some time away from a world so full of fake friends and empty promises. I’m weary…”

He later added, “I had a great run. I like my simple life in my shop, helping little bro, and frequent surfs. I have much to be grateful for, I’ll figure out a way to stay afloat without acting income… who knows, maybe a film will come along. Insurance would be nice, haha.”

When a fan asked Ryan if he wanted them to demand a new movie, Ryan responded, “I mean, I’d like to think the powers that be know I’d happily do another film if they wanted me to. But I don’t know anymore…so I’m just gonna do life, and make plans, and work…and whatever happens happens.”

Paevey first rose to fame playing Nathan West on General Hospital starting in 2013. The actor left the long-running ABC soap in 2018 after 280 episodes.

He made his Hallmark Channel debut in 2016 with Unleashing Mr. Darcy. Over the last eight years, Paevey has appeared in 15 Hallmark films. Paevey signed an exclusive multi-picture deal with Crown Media Family Networks in 2022. His latest Hallmark film, Fourth Down and Love with When Calls the Heart‘s Pascale Hutton, premiered in September 2023.

Back in 2022, Paevey spoke to TV Insider about how he found his way into the world of Hallmark and how he wanted to play a character who is a motorcycle lover like him. “My introduction to the Hallmark universe was me bailing on a film because I crashed and almost lost my right hand,” he said. “But I’m sure there are characters out there that ride motorcycles. Someone mentioned I was like the Tom Cruise of the Hallmark universe. I would love to be the guy that does stuff. Up for anything. Climbing, surfing, kayaking bikes, whatever. Throw me through a wall. Let’s do some stunts. I’m your guy.”