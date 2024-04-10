‘Palm Royale’ Star Laura Dern on Getting Trippy With Dad Bruce for Apple TV+ Series (VIDEO)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Palm Royale Season 2, Episode 6, “Maxine Takes a Step.”]

Palm Royale‘s sixth episode made way for some landmark scenes onscreen as star Laura Dern, who plays Linda Shaw, shared the screen with her real-life father and famed actor Bruce Dern who portrays Linda’s dad, Skeet.

After the reveal in Episode 5 that Linda had accidentally shot her dad years ago, she came to Skeet’s rehab facility to reveal that the gun that had been used was finally gone forever after Maxine (Kristen Wiig) threw it in the ocean, meaning there’s no evidence to ever link her to the shooting, which is a relief to them both.

With this knowledge, Skeet admits that he’s ready to end his suffering and therefore his life. It’s a tough pill for Linda to swallow, but she promises that it’s okay for him to go, opting for a father-daughter acid trip correlating with the moon landing. Ultimately, Skeet does die, but the pair share several special scenes together before his time is up.

This marks the first time Laura and Bruce have shared the screen together, while she’s worked with her mother Diane Ladd, who isn’t in Palm Royale. When it came to arranging the role for her father, Laura says, “It was incredible. A dream come true. I felt shy to ask if he would come play for some days with us, and he was working on another film and juggling his availability to make this dream come true.”

But it wasn’t just a dream come true for Laura, as she notes, “I learned quickly that it meant as much to him as it did to me. And looking into each other’s eyes and having that experience — something that I had the privilege of having with my mother — was amazing and worth the price of admission just to get to develop this and then be part of it in this way.”

While his time on the show may have been brief, it was certainly memorable for Laura who will carry on in his stead as the star-studded series continues to unfold. See her full commentary on their work together, above, and don’t miss new episodes of Palm Royale as the series continues on Apple TV+.

