Is ‘The Bear’ Making Way for a Sydney – Richie Romance? 5 Reasons It Could Happen

The Bear is set to return for Season 3 this summer, and when it comes to FX‘s kitchen-set dramedy, it’s hard to predict where the stellar story will take viewers as they continue to follow chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Syndey Adamu (Ayo Edebiri), Richie Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and their ragtag restaurant team.

But has a surprise romance been brewing for some time? And no, it’s not between Sydney and Carmy or Sydney and Marcus (Lionel Boyce). No, it feels as if there have been more than a few signs hinting at a twist romance between former foes Syndey and Richie. Would they be endgame? Probably not. Is it a good idea for these characters to engage in a relationship? Most likely not, but that’s what makes them the perfect candidates for such a storyline.

Vulnerability

Since the beginning of the show, Sydney and Richie have been polarized characters, metaphorically speaking two different languages when the series debuted. Sydney was a serious chef and Richie was resistant to the changes that she and Carmy were starting to implement at The Beef. As Season 1 unfolded, the pair were pushed together and put at odds.

One particularly enlightening exchange between them involved Syndey driving Richie to the hardware store for supplies after The Beef didn’t pass inspection. Fuming over being bossed around by Carmy, Richie spends most of the time ranting and even ignores Sydney’s attempt to pick out the proper supplies, opting to take charge.

But when they get in the car to return to the restaurant, Richie gets a call from his daughter who is having a tough time. His softness toward his daughter shows a different side of the otherwise hardened Chicagoan, giving Sydney a different facet to observe. After the phone call, he admits he thinks he bought the wrong supplies, but Sydney also bought supplies, the right stuff, covering him. The gesture doesn’t go unacknowledged by Richie who is outwardly thankful for her being on top of things.

Intensity

Of course, fans know that wasn’t the baseline for Syndey and Richie’s onscreen dynamic as the pair got into knock-down-drag-out yelling matches. He resisted the changes she wanted to implement, and Sydney got brutal with her insults, calling Richie a loser and suggesting that is one of the reasons his daughter is having problems. Things come to a point when Syndey pulls out a knife and he accidentally backs into it, leading to a stabbing that has since become one of the show’s more memorable moments.

While there’s certainly toxicity present in this aspect of their dynamic, it also reveals that they know what buttons to push for each other. That suggests that they have a pretty intimate knowledge of each other if you ask us.

Transformation

In Season 2, after the dust had settled from finding Mikey’s (Jon Bernthal) hidden stash of cash and the new restaurant had started to come together, Richie was sent to a Michelin Star restaurant for a staging job where he learned the ways of fine dining service and ultimately fell in love with it. This transformation is vital because Richie finally speaks the same language as Sydney, which is apparent in Season 2’s final moments after Carmy is locked in a fridge, and it’s up to them to drive the kitchen.

Just as Sydney’s about to lose her cool, it’s Richie who keeps her calm, and supports her as they get plates out and get the kitchen’s schedule back on track. It’s a shift in the dynamic that could lead to something more if they continue down that path of positivity.

Veiled Interest

Fans are eager to push Sydney and Carmy together, despite them being a good platonic team. Am I the only one who believes in platonic soulmates? If such a thing exists, Syndey and Carmy would be that. Meanwhile, Marcus has expressed a romantic interest in Syndey, and she essentially turned him down. The kitchen’s nice guy is definitely a strong romantic contender, but if Sydney isn’t interested in what he’s offering, Richie seems like the polar opposite which could be what she’s after at this point in time.

During a quiet Season 2 moment in the episode, “Bolognese,” Syndey even comments on Richie, noting that his suit is nice mentioning that he “smells good.” I don’t know about you, but I don’t casually tell people they smell good, let alone someone I supposedly dislike. And when it comes to scripts, everything is intentional. So while a comment like that may seem like a passing thing,

Convenience

The restaurant world isn’t really cohesive with having a relationship, at least, Carmy’s situation with girlfriend Claire (Molly Gordon) proved to be problematic as differing schedules and goals came between them, particularly in the final episode. Could a lack of time to find other romantic partners push Richie and Syndey together? We know that Richie seemingly still has feelings for his ex-wife, Tiffany (Gillian Jacobs), and Sydney is devoted to the restaurant, leaving her very little free time. Could convenience be the thing to push them over the line from colleagues and even friends to romantic interests? It feels possible. But what do you think? Let us know how you feel about this in the comments section, below, and stay tuned for more coverage on The Bear as we look forward to the third season.

FX’s The Bear, Season 3 Premiere, June 2024, Hulu