Sylvester Stallone Accused of Insulting ‘Tulsa King’ Background Actors

A casting company based out of Atlanta, Georgia, has left Tulsa King following accusations that the show’s star, Sylvester Stallone, and one of the directors made disparaging remarks about some background actors.

According to Deadline, Rose Locke Casting of Atlanta was hired to find actors aged 18 and over for the second season of Taylor Sheridan‘s Paramount+ drama series. However, on Sunday, April 7, the agency announced it was parting ways with the show.

“We wanted to send you an update on the happenings here in our casting world,” announced on its Facebook page. “We have chosen to part ways with Tulsa King. We will be finishing up next week and the 12th will be our last day. We send well wishes to whomever takes over the show. We thank all of you great background artists for your continued support.”

While the company didn’t share reasons for the departure, Deadline reports that allegations made on a private Facebook group regarding Stallone and an unnamed director’s treatment of Tulsa King extras led to the decision.

On a Facebook page for Atlanta-based background actors, Stallone and the director were accused of calling some of the extras “ugly,” “tub of lard,” and “fat guy with cane.” Apparently, the recipient of the latter comment said that it “hurt his soul” to hear himself described that way on set.

The comments also alleged that Stallone suggested that production bring in “pretty young girls to be around me,” per Deadline.

Got this disturbing news from my Atlanta friend who’s background on Tulsa King this wk. Casting agent quit because she was so disgusted. My friend is feeling anxious about working now. @TheSlyStallone what do you have to say for yourself, sir? Beyond disappointed, I’m livid. pic.twitter.com/EYEuiaWtkf — Julie Benson (@TheJulieBenson) April 9, 2024

Deadline also reports that a source close to the show said they had only recently been made aware of the social media posts and are looking into the matter.

Rose Locke Casting’s decision to pull out led to praise from its members, who shared their reaction on social media.

“Thank you for always having our backs and standing on principle,” wrote one commenter.

Another added, “Thank you so much for standing up for your principles and looking out for our best interests. I don’t know that that’s true of all the casting companies here in Atlanta.”

Meanwhile, other Facebook pages for background actors shared their thoughts and reactions.

“Several groups are talking about what happened on the set of Tulsa King filming in Atlanta,” wrote background actor Dee Dee McDaniel Simmons. “At first I had hoped it was just a bad rumor started by 1 person who may have felt some type of way; but there have been countless people who were on set and have stated what they saw, how they were treated, etc.”

She continued, “Sadly Sly Stallone and crew made things miserable for the background artists and many have said the set was completely unprofessional and a total mess. Although I have not personally worked with Rose Locke & CL Casting…I have great respect for them for pulling out of the project and looking out for their background artists.”

Tulsa King premiered on Paramount+ on November 13, and stars Stallone as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a Mafia capo who just got out of prison and is sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he begins to set up a criminal organization. Shortly after the Season 1 premiere, it was renewed for a second season.