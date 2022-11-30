‘Tulsa King’ Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount+

Tulsa King‘s series premiere success is not only great for Paramount+ but for its future as well.

The streaming service has renewed the Sylvester Stallone-led series for a second season after it helped drive Paramount+ to the highest single day start ever. It also is the #1 new series premiere on cable, with its preview on Paramount Network on premiere day, November 13, drawing in 3.7 million total viewers and besting House of the Dragon and The Old Man.

“Tulsa King scored as the #1 new series of the year, topping all others including the Game of Thrones sequel House of the Dragon, with its preview on Paramount Network, and on Paramount+, it shattered records, driving us to our biggest new sign-up day in history — which is why we instantly greenlit season two,” Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement. “Tulsa King together with Mayor of Kingstown, 1883 and the upcoming 1923, undeniably confirm the success of our strategy to franchise Yellowstone and use it to supercharge streaming growth — none of which would be possible without the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan.”

Added Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, Paramount Streaming, “with the combination of the incomparable Sylvester Stallone and Taylor Sheridan’s darkly comedic twist on the beloved mobster genre, we have found our latest hit in Tulsa King. The series’ premiere on Paramount+ helped drive a record sign-up day fueled by our unique ability as Paramount Global to tap into Paramount Network’s incredible Yellowstone audience.”

“We could not be more excited about the success of Tulsa King,” said David C. Glasser, CEO, 101 Studios. “It’s a fun, fresh show that audiences are truly embracing in no small part because of its star, Sylvester Stallone. We are thankful to Chris McCarthy and MTV Entertainment Studios for their continued support and we are looking forward to getting back on set for season two.”

Meanwhile, Yellowstone Season 5 continues to shatter records, adding 1 million viewers with L7, bringing the new total to nearly 17 million and making it the #1 series across broadcast and cable. It’s showing double digit gains across all demos compared to the Season 4 premiere, with the biggest growth coming from young adults

Sheridan, who created Tulsa King, executive produces with showrunner Terence Winter, Stallone, Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter, and Braden Aftergood.

Tulsa King, Sundays, Paramount+