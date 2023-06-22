Jack Hanna Has ‘Advanced’ Alzheimer’s, Doesn’t Remember Most of His Family

TV wildlife expert Jack Hanna has ‘advanced’ Alzheimer’s disease and no longer remembers most of his family, his wife Suzi Hanna has revealed.

“The Jack people knew isn’t here any more, but pieces of my husband are,” she told The Columbus Dispatch. “And I am going to hang on to them for as long as I can.

“My husband is still in there somewhere. There are still those sweet, tender moments. You know, pieces of him that made me and the rest of the world fall in love with him.”

She admitted that taking care of him is “real hard some days” but they still take daily two-mile walks and try to hang on to as much normalcy as they can.

1. We welcomed the @DispatchAlerts into our home for a real-world look into living with Alzheimer’s disease. While Dad/Jack is still mobile, his mind fails him, the light in his eyes has dimmed, and we miss who he was each & every moment of the day. https://t.co/ssU7hE2W7r — Jack Hanna (@JungleJackHanna) June 21, 2023



The 76-year-old star was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in October 2019. He left his position as director emeritus of Ohio’s Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in December 2020, having served at the zoo since 1978. Family members revealed his health issues in April 2021, stating that the beloved zookeeper was stepping away from public life.

He has been married for 54 years and has three daughters, Kathaleen, Suzanne and Julie. Wife Suzi said that Hanna struggles to remember anyone apart from her, his dog Brassy and, occasionally, his eldest daughter Kathaleen.

“He just stopped remembering who I was in all ways. Whether it was in person or by phone, he had no idea I was his daughter,” Suzanne told The Columbus Dispatch. “I think it’s because he didn’t see me as much because I got married so young and I moved away.”

Hanna is best known for his TV series Animal Adventures, Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild, and Jack Hanna’s Wild Countdown. He was also a frequent guest on the Today show, the Late Show With David Letterman, and The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.

“He would have worked until the day he died,” said Kathaleen. “He only retired due to the Alzheimer’s. He was embarrassed by it. He lived in fear the public would find out.”

Despite her husband’s health battles, Suzi said she is not looking to hire help and that she and the family will continue to treasure their moments with him.

“The river, the sun, Brassy, our walks. That’s what we have left.”