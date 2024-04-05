Royal Raunch in ‘Mary & George,’ Colin Ferrell Spins ‘Sugar,’ NCAA Women’s Final Four, Scandalous ‘Scoop’
Julianne Moore stars in the lusty Starz costume drama Mary & George as a manipulative British not-so-noblewoman who connives to make her gorgeous son a favorite of King James I. Colin Ferrell is a film-noir obsessed gumshoe in the Apple TV+ mystery Sugar. Coming off record ratings for women’s college basketball, the NCAA Women’s Final Four gets underway in Cleveland. A Netflix film recreates Prince Andrew’s scandalous 2019 BBC interview.
Mary & George
Today’s real housewives would marvel at the lengths the conniving twice-wed Mary Villiers goes to on behalf of getting her drop-dead-gorgeous second son George noticed by the lusty King of England, James I. Julianne Moore makes every zinger sing in this raunchy costume drama as a 17th-century diva of questionable lineage, coaching swoon-worthy George (Nicholas Galitzine) in the ways of carnal knowledge and self-confidence, laying a calculating trap to insinuate the young stud into the court of the king (a robust Tony Curran). This R-rated romp is perfect for those desiring an outrageous prime-time soap set in post-Elizabethan Britain.
Sugar
Private eye John Sugar (a suave, sensitive Colin Ferrell) operates in contemporary Los Angeles, but his soul resides in the black-and-white world of classic film noir, with flashes of Bogie and other 20th-century icons grounding this mystery drama in a classic tradition. Creator Mark Protosevich’s eight-episode gumshoe saga introduces Sugar as a dapper, decent fellow—“I don’t like hurting people” is his mantra, even when he contradicts it—with a gift for finding lost people. A confirmed cinephile, he jumps at the chance to work for a famous producer (James Cromwell) to find his missing, troubled granddaughter. Sordid secrets will be exposed, maybe even a few involving Sugar. Launches with two episodes.
NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament
Coming off record ratings for the women’s Elite Eight, spurred by another astonishing performance by Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, the remaining four women’s teams (two No. 1 seeds opposite two No. 3 seeds) play in Cleveland. First up is No. 3 NC State vs. No. 1. South Carolina, followed (at approximately 9:30 pm/ET) by No. 1 Iowa taking on No. 3 UConn. If these matchups live up to the earlier rounds, basketball fans are in for a treat.
Scoop
The buzziest new movie this weekend is on streaming, with a juicy dramatization of the blockbuster 2019 BBC interview that irreparably tarnished Prince “Randy Andy” Andrew’s reputation. Scoop is the behind-the-scenes story of how Newsnight producer Sam McAlister (Billie Piper) doggedly pursued the interview: “My job is booking the people we can’t just call up.” Gillian Anderson portrays Emily Maitlis, the on-air journalist who grilled the prince (a transformed Rufus Sewell) on his friendship with the notorious Jeffrey Epstein and allegations of sexual conduct with an underage girl.
S.W.A.T.
When one of their own on 20-Squad is shot, Hondo (Shemar Moore) rallies the team for a citywide manhunt to bring down the robbery crew behind the crime. Followed by Fire Country (9/8c), with Station 42 taking on the dangerous phenom known as fire tornado. On Blue Bloods (10/9c), the Reagans are busy: Erin (Bridget Moynahan) taking on corruption within horse racing, Jamie (Will Estes) investigating drug trafficking, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) dealing with assaults in Little Vietnam, and Commissioner Frank (Tom Selleck) wondering if NYPD officers will join the Teamsters union.
INSIDE FRIDAY TV:
- Jeopardy! (syndicated, check local listings): The finals of the one-too-many Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament gets underway, meaning sometime next week brand-new players will finally get a chance to compete this season.
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (8/7c, MTV): The queens get personal when they write their memoirs and pose for a cover shoot, with journalist Ronan Farrow as guest judge.
- CMT Storytellers (8/7c, CMT): Little Big Town reflects on the group’s 25-year history while delivering intimate performances of their biggest hits.
- One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery (8/7c, Hallmark
Mystery): Hannah’s (Alison Sweeney) baking class at the local college is disrupted by a mysterious explosion and murder. Victor Webster co-stars as prosecuting attorney Chad Norton.
- True Crime Watch: ABC’s 20/20 (9/8c) reports on the bizarre catfishing plot behind the 2012 murders of Bill Payne and Billie Jean Hayworth in Tennessee. Dateline NBC (9/8c) provides the latest updates in the 2022 murder of pro cyclist Moriah Wilson.
- The Incomparable Mr. Buckley (9/8c, PBS): American Masters profiles the influential conservative writer (1925-2008), editor (National Review) and TV host (Firing Line) as part of its series on thought leaders.
- Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show (11/10c, HBO): The comedian’s new real-life love story comes with a twist: his issues with fidelity.
ON THE STREAM:
- Girls State (streaming on Apple TV+): A sequel to 2020’s Emmy-winning documentary Boys State follows politically minded teenage girls tackling issues of race and gender equality at Missouri’s annual Girls State program.
- The Zone of Interest (streaming on Max): Jonathan Glazer’s unsettling Oscar-winning film about life adjacent to a Nazi concentration camp makes its streaming debut.
- Alex Rider (streaming on Amazon Freevee): The teenage spy (Otto Farrant) returns for a third season of intrigue (adapted from Anthony Horowitz’s fifth novel), working with his friends to take down the nefarious criminal organization Scorpia.
- Dinosaur (streaming on Hulu): A heartwarming six-episode comedy from the U.K. producers of Fleabag focuses on autistic Nina (Ashley Storrie), a 30something paleontologist whose happy existence with her sister and best friend Evie (Kat Ronney) is rocked when Evie suddenly gets engaged.