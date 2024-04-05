Royal Raunch in ‘Mary & George,’ Colin Ferrell Spins ‘Sugar,’ NCAA Women’s Final Four, Scandalous ‘Scoop’

Starz

Mary & George

Series Premiere

Today’s real housewives would marvel at the lengths the conniving twice-wed Mary Villiers goes to on behalf of getting her drop-dead-gorgeous second son George noticed by the lusty King of England, James I. Julianne Moore makes every zinger sing in this raunchy costume drama as a 17th-century diva of questionable lineage, coaching swoon-worthy George (Nicholas Galitzine) in the ways of carnal knowledge and self-confidence, laying a calculating trap to insinuate the young stud into the court of the king (a robust Tony Curran). This R-rated romp is perfect for those desiring an outrageous prime-time soap set in post-Elizabethan Britain.

Sugar

Series Premiere

Private eye John Sugar (a suave, sensitive Colin Ferrell) operates in contemporary Los Angeles, but his soul resides in the black-and-white world of classic film noir, with flashes of Bogie and other 20th-century icons grounding this mystery drama in a classic tradition. Creator Mark Protosevich’s eight-episode gumshoe saga introduces Sugar as a dapper, decent fellow—“I don’t like hurting people” is his mantra, even when he contradicts it—with a gift for finding lost people. A confirmed cinephile, he jumps at the chance to work for a famous producer (James Cromwell) to find his missing, troubled granddaughter. Sordid secrets will be exposed, maybe even a few involving Sugar. Launches with two episodes.

Andrew Wevers/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament

Coming off record ratings for the women’s Elite Eight, spurred by another astonishing performance by Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, the remaining four women’s teams (two No. 1 seeds opposite two No. 3 seeds) play in Cleveland. First up is No. 3 NC State vs. No. 1. South Carolina, followed (at approximately 9:30 pm/ET) by No. 1 Iowa taking on No. 3 UConn. If these matchups live up to the earlier rounds, basketball fans are in for a treat.

Peter Mountain / Netflix

Scoop

Movie Premiere

The buzziest new movie this weekend is on streaming, with a juicy dramatization of the blockbuster 2019 BBC interview that irreparably tarnished Prince “Randy Andy” Andrew’s reputation. Scoop is the behind-the-scenes story of how Newsnight producer Sam McAlister (Billie Piper) doggedly pursued the interview: “My job is booking the people we can’t just call up.” Gillian Anderson portrays Emily Maitlis, the on-air journalist who grilled the prince (a transformed Rufus Sewell) on his friendship with the notorious Jeffrey Epstein and allegations of sexual conduct with an underage girl.

CBS

S.W.A.T.

8/7c

When one of their own on 20-Squad is shot, Hondo (Shemar Moore) rallies the team for a citywide manhunt to bring down the robbery crew behind the crime. Followed by Fire Country (9/8c), with Station 42 taking on the dangerous phenom known as fire tornado. On Blue Bloods (10/9c), the Reagans are busy: Erin (Bridget Moynahan) taking on corruption within horse racing, Jamie (Will Estes) investigating drug trafficking, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) dealing with assaults in Little Vietnam, and Commissioner Frank (Tom Selleck) wondering if NYPD officers will join the Teamsters union.

INSIDE FRIDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: