Marlon Brando’s 100th, Awaiting the Eclipse with ‘Nova,’ ‘Alien’ and ‘New Look’ Finales, ‘Sight Unseen’ Joins ‘Walker’ on The CW
Marlon Brando is Turner Classic Movies’ Star of the Month, marking the late actor’s 100th birthday. Prepare for watching Monday’s solar eclipse with a special episode of PBS’ Nova. Finales include Syfy’s Resident Alien and the Apple TV+ historical drama The New Look. The high-concept crime drama Sight Unseen, about a sight-impaired detective, joins Walker on The CW’s Wednesday lineup.
On the Waterfront
Today would have been screen legend Marlon Brandon’s 100th birthday, a fitting kickoff to Turner Classic Movies’ “Star of the Month” tributes on Wednesdays through April. The daylong marathon begins early at 6 am/5c with 1960’s The Fugitive Kind, with the prime-time lineup devoted to early performances that made Brando an instant pop-culture icon. In 1954’s On the Waterfront, he’s the brooding longshoreman Terry Malloy, who could have been a contender. From the same year, he oozes sensual menace as bad boy motorcycle-gang rebel Johnny Straibler in the influential The Wild One (10/9c), followed by his landmark performance as brutish Stanley Kowalski in 1951’s A Streetcar Named Desire (11:30/10:30c), reprising his Broadway breakthrough role opposite Vivien Leigh.
NOVA
This coming Monday, the moon’s shadow will sweep from Texas to Maine, marking the last solar eclipse visible from the U.S. until 2044. During this astronomical marvel, some areas will sink into total darkness for more than four minutes—nearly twice as long as the last American eclipse in 2017. PBS’ premiere science program breaks down how to watch the eclipse safely, with commentary from solar scientists on the front lines of studying our sun.
Resident Alien
It’s the end of the third season … and possibly the world! Good thing our favorite alien-in-human-disguise Harry (Alan Tudyk) and his Earthly BFF Asta (Sara Tomko) have found themselves the perfect ally to stop the alien hybrids known as the Greys from finishing us off. When last we saw Asta’s pal D’arcy (Alice Wetterlund), she was heading to the Greys’ secret lair at Yellowstone with the bomb she stole from Harry. We’re expecting an explosive finale.
The New Look
The somber historical drama about 20th-century couture icons in post-WWII Europe ends with Christian Dior (Ben Mendelsohn) frantically preparing for the opening of his fashion house, risking the ire of his fellow and rival designers by stealing away their seamstresses: “I am doing what is needed to make beautiful things,” he insists. Trend-setting Harper’s Bazaar editor Carmel Snow (Glenn Close), looking to christen fashion’s new star, has a front-row seat. Elsewhere, in Switzerland, an exiled Coco Chanel (Juliette Binoche in a hard, unsympathetic performance) strikes a hard bargain for the future of her company, while facing a reckoning over her actions during the Nazi occupation.
Sight Unseen
There are high concepts and then there are really high concepts. This Canadian procedural introduces Tess Avery (a brittle Dolly Lewis) on the worst day of her professional career, when her suddenly blurred vision nearly gets her partner (The Vampire Diaries’ Daniel Gillies) killed and allows a suspect to get away with a kidnapping victim in his trunk. Tess, diagnosed with the degenerative Leber’s Neuropathy and told she’s “already clinically blind,” Tess hangs up her badge without telling her colleagues the real reason. But does that mean her crime-solving days are over? Not at all, thanks to a seeing-eye app called EyesUP which connects her via camera and earpiece to a chirpy helper, Sunny Patel (Agam Darshi), who acts as her eyes from 3,000 miles away in New York City as she continues her off-the-books investigation.
Walker
One of the few surviving series from the network’s previous regime returns with Texas Ranger Cordell Walker (Jared Padalecki) celebrating a birthday that’s interrupted by a call to duty for his fellow Rangers, including partner Cassie (Ashley Reyes), who’s back from a Florida assignment. Walker’s beginning to feel his age, with traumatized daughter Stella (Violet Brinson) away at college and son August (Kale Culley) looking to join the military after graduating high school. Maybe Geri (Odette Annable) can bring comfort to his soon-to-be empty nest.
Loot
Maya Rudolph’s peculiar comedy about privilege and philanthropy returns for a second season with two episodes, finding the billionaire divorcée Molly Wells (Rudolph) still committed to giving away her fortune, which somehow isn’t as easy as it sounds. Her clueless PR interview from her vast beach estate does Molly no favors, same goes for her quirky entourage of enablers. It’s up to Sofia (Pose’s Michaela Jaé Rodriquez), the severe executive director of Molly’s foundation, to restore focus, but romcom-obsessed Molly and her campy sidekick Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster) are too busy setting Sofia up with the dashing architect (The Handmaid’s Tale’s O-T Bagbenle) on their new housing project.
INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:
- Survivor (8/7c, CBS): The castaways drop their buffs and scramble for new strategies on their way to the merge. Followed by The Amazing Race (9:30/8:30c), where the next leg of the journey begins with paragliding over Medellin, Colombia.
- Chicago Med (8/7c, NBC): Among the crises in this week’s Windy City procedurals: Dr. Abrams’ (Brennan Brown) 5-month-old son shows up in the E.D. On Chicago Fire (9/8c), the firefighters respond to a blaze at a recording studio, while on Chicago P.D. (10/9c), Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) gets too close to an informant, jeopardizing an undercover mission and his safety.
- Paws Stars Do America (8/7c, History Channel): Rick Harrison, son Corey and sidekick Austin “Chumlee” Russell leave their Las Vegas emporium to hit the road for a third season. First destination: Detroit, where they check out Motown and Tigers memorabilia and negotiate for a luxury car collection.
- A Brief History of the Future (9/8c, PBS): Futurist Ari Wallach hosts a hopeful six-part docuseries that defies the dystopian mindset by exploring “protopias,” visions of the future offering possible solutions to the existential threats of our times.
- Take My Tumor (10/9c, TLC): Please! (Apologies to Henny Youngman.) A medical docuseries follows three California doctors schooled in surgical treatments for life-threatening tumors. The premiere features a Trinidadian woman covered in tumors affecting her respiration, one of the most extreme cases of neurofibromatosis on record.
- Ghost Adventures: House Calls (10/9c, Discovery): Zak Bagans and his ghost-hunting team return for a second season investigating presumably haunted homes, starting with a Georgia house whose owner was jazzed at purchasing the local spooky attraction until something attacked his mom.
- American Horror Story: Delicate (10/9c, FX): The bizarre Rosemary’s Baby-reminiscent season of the horror anthology returns for its final four episodes, starring Emma Roberts as an actress experiencing a most unusual pregnancy and Kim Kardashian as her enigmatic publicist.
- Time (streaming on BritBox): In the second of three episodes of the harrowing drama set in a British women’s prison, a desperate Orla (Jodie Whittaker) finds herself back behind bars after a short taste of freedom, cracking under the pressure of being separated from her kids. Her pregnant cellmate Kelsey (Bella Ramsey), worried for her unborn child’s health, makes a plea to be admitted to the mother-and-baby unit, insisting she’s changed her junkie ways.