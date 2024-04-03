Marlon Brando’s 100th, Awaiting the Eclipse with ‘Nova,’ ‘Alien’ and ‘New Look’ Finales, ‘Sight Unseen’ Joins ‘Walker’ on The CW

Everett Collection

On the Waterfront

8/7c

Today would have been screen legend Marlon Brandon’s 100th birthday, a fitting kickoff to Turner Classic Movies’ “Star of the Month” tributes on Wednesdays through April. The daylong marathon begins early at 6 am/5c with 1960’s The Fugitive Kind, with the prime-time lineup devoted to early performances that made Brando an instant pop-culture icon. In 1954’s On the Waterfront, he’s the brooding longshoreman Terry Malloy, who could have been a contender. From the same year, he oozes sensual menace as bad boy motorcycle-gang rebel Johnny Straibler in the influential The Wild One (10/9c), followed by his landmark performance as brutish Stanley Kowalski in 1951’s A Streetcar Named Desire (11:30/10:30c), reprising his Broadway breakthrough role opposite Vivien Leigh.

PBS

NOVA

9/8c

This coming Monday, the moon’s shadow will sweep from Texas to Maine, marking the last solar eclipse visible from the U.S. until 2044. During this astronomical marvel, some areas will sink into total darkness for more than four minutes—nearly twice as long as the last American eclipse in 2017. PBS’ premiere science program breaks down how to watch the eclipse safely, with commentary from solar scientists on the front lines of studying our sun.

SYFY

Resident Alien

Season Finale 10/9c

It’s the end of the third season … and possibly the world! Good thing our favorite alien-in-human-disguise Harry (Alan Tudyk) and his Earthly BFF Asta (Sara Tomko) have found themselves the perfect ally to stop the alien hybrids known as the Greys from finishing us off. When last we saw Asta’s pal D’arcy (Alice Wetterlund), she was heading to the Greys’ secret lair at Yellowstone with the bomb she stole from Harry. We’re expecting an explosive finale.

Apple TV+ / Everett Collection

The New Look

Series Finale

The somber historical drama about 20th-century couture icons in post-WWII Europe ends with Christian Dior (Ben Mendelsohn) frantically preparing for the opening of his fashion house, risking the ire of his fellow and rival designers by stealing away their seamstresses: “I am doing what is needed to make beautiful things,” he insists. Trend-setting Harper’s Bazaar editor Carmel Snow (Glenn Close), looking to christen fashion’s new star, has a front-row seat. Elsewhere, in Switzerland, an exiled Coco Chanel (Juliette Binoche in a hard, unsympathetic performance) strikes a hard bargain for the future of her company, while facing a reckoning over her actions during the Nazi occupation.

Michael Courtney/The CW

Sight Unseen

Series Premiere 9/8c

There are high concepts and then there are really high concepts. This Canadian procedural introduces Tess Avery (a brittle Dolly Lewis) on the worst day of her professional career, when her suddenly blurred vision nearly gets her partner (The Vampire Diaries’ Daniel Gillies) killed and allows a suspect to get away with a kidnapping victim in his trunk. Tess, diagnosed with the degenerative Leber’s Neuropathy and told she’s “already clinically blind,” Tess hangs up her badge without telling her colleagues the real reason. But does that mean her crime-solving days are over? Not at all, thanks to a seeing-eye app called EyesUP which connects her via camera and earpiece to a chirpy helper, Sunny Patel (Agam Darshi), who acts as her eyes from 3,000 miles away in New York City as she continues her off-the-books investigation.

Rebecca Brenneman/The CW

Walker

Season Premiere 8/7c

One of the few surviving series from the network’s previous regime returns with Texas Ranger Cordell Walker (Jared Padalecki) celebrating a birthday that’s interrupted by a call to duty for his fellow Rangers, including partner Cassie (Ashley Reyes), who’s back from a Florida assignment. Walker’s beginning to feel his age, with traumatized daughter Stella (Violet Brinson) away at college and son August (Kale Culley) looking to join the military after graduating high school. Maybe Geri (Odette Annable) can bring comfort to his soon-to-be empty nest.

Apple TV+

Loot

Season Premiere

Maya Rudolph’s peculiar comedy about privilege and philanthropy returns for a second season with two episodes, finding the billionaire divorcée Molly Wells (Rudolph) still committed to giving away her fortune, which somehow isn’t as easy as it sounds. Her clueless PR interview from her vast beach estate does Molly no favors, same goes for her quirky entourage of enablers. It’s up to Sofia (Pose’s Michaela Jaé Rodriquez), the severe executive director of Molly’s foundation, to restore focus, but romcom-obsessed Molly and her campy sidekick Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster) are too busy setting Sofia up with the dashing architect (The Handmaid’s Tale’s O-T Bagbenle) on their new housing project.

