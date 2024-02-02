William O’Connell Dies: ‘Star Trek’ Villain & Clint Eastwood Foil Was 94

Veteran actor William O’Connell, who played memorable villain Thelev on the original series of Star Trek and was a frequent foil in Clint Eastwood movies, has died. He was 94.

According to Deadline, O’Connell passed away on Monday, January 15, at his home in Sherman Oaks, California, as confirmed by a family friend. A cause of death was not given.

Born on May 12, 1929, in Los Angeles, O’Connell was a prolific actor throughout the 1960s and 1970s, appearing in bit parts in several popular television series of the time. One of his first on-screen roles came in 1959 in the crime drama Highway Patrol.

His other television credits include Peter Gunn, The Twilight Zone, Going My Way, My Three Sons, The Lieutenant, The Outer Limits, Valentine’s Day, Rawhide, Bonanza, The Munsters, Batman, The Lucy Show, and many more.

One of his most memorable roles came in 1967 on Star Trek, in the Season 2 episode “Journey to Babel.” He played Thelev, a conniving Orion agent disguised as an Andorian ambassador with a mission to destroy the Enterprise.

On film, O’Connell was best known for his small but frequent adversarial roles in the movies of his friend Clint Eastwood. He appeared in Paint Your Wagon, High Plains Drifter, The Outlaw Josey Wales, Every Which Way but Loose and its 1980 sequel Any Which Way You Can.

O’Connell continued acting throughout the 1980s, appearing in the likes of Quincy M.E., The Dukes of Hazzard, Pros & Cons, and Stewardess School. His last on-screen role came in the 1991 TV movie The Haunted, where he played Father Kearney.

Fans paid tribute to the late actor on social media, with one user writing, “RIP William O’Connell. One of the greatest Star Trek villains to ever be.”

Check out more tributes below.

