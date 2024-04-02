‘Abbott Elementary’: When Will Season 3 Return?

Don’t Be Tardy for Class For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Abbott Elementary Newsletter:

Abbott Elementary‘s class hasn’t been in session on ABC for a little while, but rest assured knowing there’s more fun and laughs to come as Season 3 continues on the network.

The show’s official Instagram page unveiled a helpful diagram teasing when you can catch the latest episodes starting April 10. Currently, no new episode is slated to air on Wednesday, April 3, with the next installment, “Alex,” set to arrive the following week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abbott Elementary (@abbottelemabc)

The ninth episode of Abbott‘s third season may not arrive for another week, but there is already a logline that teases, “Jacob (Chris Perfetti) is shocked when he finds out his colleagues are not invested in his frequent email messages and haven’t even been writing their own replies. Meanwhile, Gregory (Tyler James Williams) turns to Janine (Quinta Brunson) for help with a former student.

As for the tenth episode, “2 Ava 2 Fest,” that installment will broadcast on Wednesday, April 17, and will be the last new one to air in April as no new episode will air on April 24th.

While these delays and pauses in Season 3’s airing schedule may frustrate, it also prolongs a shortened season of the ABC favorite which will only air 14 episodes for its third season due to strike-related delays.

Thankfully, Abbott Elementary was already renewed for a fourth season at ABC and will likely include more installments similar to Season 2’s 22-episode run. Even though a handful of episodes may remain, we’re sure Brunson and team have plenty of exciting surprises up their sleeves as Season 3 has already revealed several top-notch guest stars and unexpected story twists.

Stay tuned for more updates on Abbott Elementary‘s third season as it continues to unfold on ABC, and mark your calendars for the arrival of Episode 9 for April 10.

Abbott Elementary, Season 3 Returns, Wednesday, April 10, 9/8c, ABC