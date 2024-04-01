‘FGirl Island’ Enters Its ‘Lovers and Liars’ Era: Meet the New Cast

Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

New season, new name! FBoy Island spinoff FGirl Island has officially been renamed Lovers and Liars. The new season will have a special sneak peek premiere on April 1.

The CW dating competition series, hosted by Nikki Glaser, will follow three fan faves who journey to a tropical island to look for love and win $100,000. There will be 24 women headed to the island as well, but there’s a catch. Half of the women are looking for a genuine connection, but the other half are just there to deceive the men and take home the cash.

The first season followed former Bachelorette star Katie Thurston, Hali Okeowo, and Daniella Grace as they sifted through nice guys as FBoys. Lovers and Liars will be headlined by three men: Benedict Polizzi, CJ Weathers, and Casey Johnson. Get to know the hunky men at the center of Lovers and Liars below.

Benedict Polizzi

Benedict is a comedian and social media influencer. He has over 3.6 million followers on TikTok. The 33-year-old first appeared in the FBoy Island Cinematic Universe in FBoy Island Season 2.

Benedict admitted that he was genuinely trying to “find love” when he joined the cast in Season 2. From the get-go, Benedict’s journey on the show wasn’t easy. “Nothing was staged,” he told Indianapolis Monthly. “You had to grind out there. Being in competition for one girl with five other dudes around was weird. You’ve gotta have a game plan every day when you wake up. It was work.”

He returned to FBoy Island in Season 3 as an FBoy and made it to the finale. In the end, Katie picked Vince Xu over Benedict.

Benedict grew up in Indiana. His dad is Joe Polizzi, the head football coach at the University of Indianapolis from 1994 to 2009.

CJ Weathers

CJ is a basketball player from Dallas, Texas. He played college basketball at Kansas Wesleyan University. He is a brand ambassador for the Rockstar Original clothing brand and NovaMEN by FashionNova.

He was a cast member of FBoy Island Season 3. CJ told EW that Lovers and Liars is completely different from what he experienced on FBoy Island. “I was in control of my destiny and could make a decision,” he said.

Casey Johnson

Casey starred in FBoy Island Season 1. He started as an FBoy and was eliminated by Nakia Renee. He returned later in the season and formed a connection with CJ Franco. He even made it into her top two. Unfortunately, CJ chose New Jarred over Casey.

The Ohio native returned in Season 2 as a nice guy. Casey and Tamaris Sepulveda caught feelings for one another, but Casey ultimately left the island single again.

The 30-year-old lives in Nashville and hosts the live dating show Me and Who?

When teasing the Lovers and Liars premiere, Casey wrote on Instagram, “Old Casey -> walking red flag New Casey -> washed up but good person.”

Lovers and Liars, created by former Bachelor executive producer Elan Gale, will premiere on April 1 before moving to Thursdays at 9/8c starting April 11.

Lovers and Liars, Season Premiere, April 1, 9/8c, CW