iHeartRadio Music Awards Honors Cher and Beyoncé, ‘All American’ Returns, ‘Sex and the City’ Arrives on Netflix, ‘NCIS’ Meets ‘X-Files’

Fox

iHeartRadio Music Awards

Special 8/7c

Believe it! Who better than the immortal Cher to receive the Icon Award at this year’s ceremony, hosted by Ludacris from L.A.’s Dolby Theatre. She’ll also be treated to a tribute performance. Other highlights include Beyoncé taking home the Innovator Award, plus performances by Justin Timberlake, Green Day, TLC, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll and Tate McRae. It probably won’t surprise anyone that Taylor Swift leads the field with nine nominations.

Troy Harvey/The CW

All American

Season Premiere 8/7c

One of the few survivors of the network’s programming purge under new leadership returns for a sixth season, with Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) now officially eligible for the NFL draft. And they’re not the only high schoolers looking to the future: Olivia (Samantha Logan) returns from London a new person, Layla (Greta Onieogou) gets ready to open her new lounge, and Asher (Cody Christian) and Jaymee (Miya Horcher) adjust to being parents to baby AJ.

HBO / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Sex and the City

Streaming Premiere

It’s not an April Fools’ joke. The iconic HBO series (1998-2004), about the romantic vicissitudes of columnist Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her besties (Cynthia Nixon, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis), has now been licensed to the streaming giant for a new generation to become addicted. Cosmos, anyone? Elsewhere, in anticipation of (what else) a movie sequel, Peacock begins streaming all six seasons of the wonderfully quirky Community (2009-2015).

Robert Voets/CBS

NCIS

9/8c

The X-Files’ Mulder and Scully would be so into this episode. After a Navy pilot’s body is found with bizarre wounds, the team gets drawn into the labyrinthine world of UFO conspiracy theories. (Could a “resident alien” be behind this?) Followed by an episode of NCIS: Hawai’i (10/9c) directed by LeVar Burton, in which the team’s search for a missing naval officer reveals unexpected secrets, while Sam (LL Cool J) leans on Kai (Alex Tarrant) as his wingman.

INSIDE MONDAY TV:

American Idol (8/7c, ABC): A special Monday episode features a final “showstopper” showcase round for the remaining singers as the judges narrow the field and reveal the Top 24.

(8/7c, ABC): A special Monday episode features a final “showstopper” showcase round for the remaining singers as the judges narrow the field and reveal the Top 24. Photographer (8/7c, National Geographic): The docuseries ends with profiles of two more renowned photographers: Krystle Wright, famous for shooting extreme sports stunts, now trying her hand at chasing tornadoes; and Pulitzer Prize winner Muhammed Muheisen, who trains his lens on activism as he tells the visual stories of Ukrainian war refugees.

(8/7c, National Geographic): The docuseries ends with profiles of two more renowned photographers: Krystle Wright, famous for shooting extreme sports stunts, now trying her hand at chasing tornadoes; and Pulitzer Prize winner Muhammed Muheisen, who trains his lens on activism as he tells the visual stories of Ukrainian war refugees. Bob Hearts Abishola (8:30/7:30c, CBS): More signs that this sitcom is nearing its end: Bob (Billy Gardell) weighs an offer to sell MaxDot, while Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) and Gloria (Vernee Johnson) face nursing cuts at the hospital.

(8:30/7:30c, CBS): More signs that this sitcom is nearing its end: Bob (Billy Gardell) weighs an offer to sell MaxDot, while Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) and Gloria (Vernee Johnson) face nursing cuts at the hospital. Lovers and Liars (9/8c, The CW): An FBoy Island spinoff gets a preview before moving into its regular Thursday time period on April 11. The episode introduces three men who head to a tropical island where 24 women await, half of them looking for love and the other half only in it for the money. Can the guys figure out who’s who?

(9/8c, The CW): An FBoy Island spinoff gets a preview before moving into its regular Thursday time period on April 11. The episode introduces three men who head to a tropical island where 24 women await, half of them looking for love and the other half only in it for the money. Can the guys figure out who’s who? The Synanon Fix (9/8c, HBO): Rory Kennedy directs a four-part docuseries in which former members tell their stories about Synanon, a drug-rehab program that started in the 1950s and over time morphed into a nightmarish cult.

(9/8c, HBO): Rory Kennedy directs a four-part docuseries in which former members tell their stories about Synanon, a drug-rehab program that started in the 1950s and over time morphed into a nightmarish cult. The Interrogation Tapes (10/9c, ABC): A true-crime spinoff of 20/20 examines criminal cases through the process of interrogation, revealing trade secrets of detectives as they aim to get suspects to confess.

ON THE STREAM: